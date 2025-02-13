Voices in harmony: Le Donne Choir brings together women of all musical experience levels

Barbara Tappa directs the Le Donne a non-auditioned choir for women’s voices (soprano/alto), designed as a natural outreach of the Spokane Area Youth Choirs’ mission. Respectful of busy schedules, the choir rehearses one night per week at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, and presents three concerts annually. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

In this series, we celebrate special interest groups. Whether you get together to play tennis, board games, take long walks, eat lunch, create art, connect with your neighbors or gather with friends, nothing is too small to celebrate. Please share your story with us by emailing Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or call Kimberly Lusk at (509) 459-5457.

Where: Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 127 E. 12th Ave.

If You Go

On a recent Wednesday evening, a beautiful blend of treble voices filled a large, open room at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. The soprano and alto tones rose and fell, creating a tapestry of music.

The weekly rehearsal of Le Donne brings women ages 18 to 80-plus together and gives them space to lift their voices in song.

Le Donne (Italian for “the women”) is a nonauditioned choir for treble voices designed as an outreach of the Spokane Area Youth Choirs. They rehearse on Wednesday evenings and present three concerts annually.

Susan Windham and Kristina Ploeger-Hekmatpanah founded the group in 2014.

“I don’t think there’s any other sound like a mature woman’s voice,” Windham said.

She’d been an accompanist and conductor for Spokane Are Youth Choirs, and Ploeger-Hekmatpanah was the artistic director at the time.

Windham wanted to create a choir for women.

“I knew of women’s barbershop groups,” she said. “But other than church choirs and the Symphony Chorale, there wasn’t anything else for that age of treble voice. Sarah Hopkins, SAYC executive director, made everything happen.”

As a longtime vocal instructor, Windham understands the importance of caring for mature voices.

“We selected music that’s attainable and have a generous warmup time. We have a healthy-sounding choir,” she said.

Equally important is the community aspect of gathering a diverse group.

“Music doesn’t judge,” Windham said. “It transcends our political or lifestyle differences.”

Three years ago, she passed the director’s duties to Barbara Tappa.

“Now, I don’t have to worry about anything but looking at Barb. She’s phenomenal! It just feels so good to sing,” Windham said.

Tappa, the 2015 Washington Music Educators Association high school music educator of the year, had retired after teaching at Ferris High School for 15 years and wasn’t ready to say goodbye to choral music.

She’d joined the choir with her daughter.

“It just started to grow,” Tappa said. “Now, we have 76 members.”

But there’s always room for more voices.

“It’s a nonaudition choir,” she said. “Everyone needs a place to belong.”

Tappa creates a theme and chooses the music for each thrice yearly concert. The upcoming March performance is focused on creation, peace and accountability.

Selections will include “Breathe in Hope,” “United in Purpose” and “Earth Song.”

For Tappa, the joy comes in piecing everything together.

“Watching black dots on paper turn into a song,” she said. “Fine-tuning it and hearing the beauty of the piece.”

Le Donne member Alina Murcar also relishes the process.

She joined the group in 2016, and so did her mom.

“I know of two other mother-daughter pairs,” Murcar said. “It’s an accessible choir for everyone. Every type of experience is represented, from those who are professionally trained to those who’ve never sung in a choir before.”

She was a student of Tappa’s at Ferris and appreciates how the director includes a variety of music styles in each concert.

“Going to Le Donne every week is like a breath of fresh air,” she said. “No matter what’s going on, I feel at home with this choir. It’s such a warm, welcoming atmosphere.”

Teri Cox agreed.

“I can’t read notes, but I have a musical ear,” she said. “I heard it was a non-audition choir. I went to a concert and thought, ‘I’d love to do that!’ ”

She works full time, but as an empty nester, she’s enjoyed finding a creative outlet and community.

“It’s one of the highlights of my week,” said Cox. “This is just for me – it’s a gift I give myself.”