Why Galentine’s Day is good for your health. (No, really!)

By Avery Newmark Atlanta Journal-Constitution

While Galentine’s Day may have started as a storyline for Leslie Knope on “Parks and Recreation” (which also gave us “Treat Yo’ Self Day”), this Feb. 13 celebration has evolved into something more meaningful: a day to connect with friends which, as it turns out, contributes to our mental and physical well-being.

Numerous studies show strong friendships can be vital to your health. These bonds actively decrease stress and inflammation while protecting against heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and, sometimes, even the common cold. In one particular study, using data across 97 countries, researchers found while both family and friendships boost our well-being, friendship becomes the stronger force for health and happiness as we age.

“Humans are hardwired to connect and social connections are an essential part of good health and well-being – we need them to survive and thrive, just like we need food, water and oxygen,” geriatrician Dr. Scott Kaiser told Medical News Today.

Regular social interaction is also linked to better mental health outcomes and increased resilience during challenging times.