GSL roundup: Ferris girls fall to loser-out bracket in 4A districts; Deer Park girls remain undefeated with win over Rogers

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

District 6 4A girls

Kamiakin 61, Ferris 46: Crimson Childs led four players in double figures with 16 points and the fourth-seeded Braves (17-4) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Saxons (7-13) in a first-round game.

After a close first quarter, Kamiakin used a 16-5 run in the second to establish the lead.

Mateia Eschenbacher and Kayla Jones led Ferris with 16 points apiece. Ferris hosts eighth-seeded Pasco in a loser-out on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

GSL 2A girls

Deer Park 81, Rogers 33: Brooklyn Coe scored 24 points, Ashlan Bryant added 19 and the Stags (20-0, 12-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-15, 1-11).

Pullman 86, East Valley 23: Grace Kuhle scored 28 points and the Greyhounds (13-7, 8-4) beat the visiting Knights (3-17, 1-11). River Sykes added 16 points and Eloise Clark had 25 for Pullman.

GSL 2A

boys

Pullman 71, East Valley 40: Gavyn Dealy scored 23 points, Daniel Kwon added 18 and the Greyhounds (15-5, 10-2) beat the visiting Knights (3-17, 2-10). Tyson Rigby led East Valley with 13 points.

Rogers 67, Deer Park 53: Daeante Bedford scored 13 points, Treshon Green added 11 and the visiting Pirates (8-12, 4-8) beat the Stags (2-17, 0-12). Davin Kemano led Deer Park with 20 points.