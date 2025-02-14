Historic Harold Balazs sculpture finds new home at Whitworth University after church closure

Community members take in Harold Balazs reredos during an unveiling hosted by the Whitworth Permanent Art Collection on Thursday at Whitworth University’s HUB Dining Hall in Mead. Bouten Construction donated their time and labor to install the work, which was donated by Messiah Lutheran Church. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Starting in 1961, a sculpture by revered Spokane artist Harold Balazs graced the wall behind the altar at the Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church as a symbol of a timeless expression of faith.

Now, through a generous donation, this powerful piece will find new life at Whitworth University.

“I’m always so grateful when one of Harold’s pieces is saved,” said Dirk Stratton, husband of Andrea Balazs, Harold Balazs’ daughter. “He’s erected a lot of stuff all over the Pacific Northwest.

“Harold just wanted his stuff to be admired and enjoyed.”

Thursday afternoon, the Whitworth Permanent Art Collection team hosted a ribbon cutting where faculty members spoke about the notable addition to the school, including Whitworth President Scott McQuilkin and Art Collection and Art & Design Department lecturer Stacey Moo. Family members Kurt Balazs, son of Harold Balazs, and Stratton also attended the event.

The four concrete panels that make up the sculpture, each symbolizing different themes of religion, weigh between 620 and 950 pounds each.

Designed to be read from top to bottom, the top panel focuses on Christ’s incarnation and infancy that includes a symbol of the nativity star that guided the wise men to Christ at his birth. The second panel focuses on Christ’s identity. The third is centered on prominent events in Christ’s story, including the Last Supper. The fourth panel focuses on Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.

At least 20 people gathered around the staircase at the Hixson Union Building where the sculpture now resides, many murmuring appreciation of the location. The sculpture previously stood towering above the altar of the Messiah Lutheran Church before the congregation closed and sold the building last year.

“We’ve chosen to install the Messiah reredos (decorative back of an altar) in this space because it is a public space where not only students, but frequently faculty, staff and visitors pass by on their way to lunches and meetings upstairs in our crow’s nest,” Moo said. “Our aim was for as many people as possible to have access to this piece, and so we are really grateful that all of these people came together to preserve Balazs reredos as a Christian university.

“It is our hope that this artwork will spark reflection on the life of Christ and the role of art in the Christian life for generations of students, staff, faculty and visitors to come.”

Moo said Whitworth officials learned about the sculpture in September after the church contacted them, and by earlier this month, they were able to install it. People quickly came together to rescue the artwork, as a cultural and artistic piece of Spokane, Moo said.

“Pastor Bob Kenyon was instrumental in being able to bring it here, and we also had Bouten Construction who came out and looked at it and donated their time and resources to take it down from the church and to move it here,” she said.

Kenyon led Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church at Longfellow Avenue and Belt Street until it closed last year and is still the pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Millwood.

Harold Balazs, who died in 2017, is one of the most celebrated artists of Spokane. His public art in the Northwest includes the Centennial Sculpture in the Spokane River between the Washington and Stevens street bridges, the Rotary Fountain in Riverfront Park, and an untitled tower adjacent to the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Kurt Balazs said he often assisted with his dad’s artwork, but this piece in particular was something his father created on his own.

“I remember I got my first scar when I was 10 years old,” Kurt said, jokingly, pointing to his right pinky.

Stratton said that just a week ago, he didn’t know this iconic artwork existed, and he was excited to finally see it in person.

“We were so happy to be able to come down and see that Harold made so much stuff,” Stratton said. “There’s no one who has ever seen everything, so this is brand new for me, and I’m so glad to be able to see something new.

“We’re so grateful.”

To close the event, Kenyon led attendees in prayer.