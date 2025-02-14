Local U-Haul franchise fined $231K for asbestos violation

State regulators have fined a local U-Haul franchise $231,000 after inspectors discovered the company had not properly dealt with floor tiles that were found to contain asbestos.

The case apparently began when mechanics working at the U-Haul Storage of East Town, located at 4110 E. Sprague Ave., informed inspectors with the State Department of Labor and Industries about their concerns.

According to the state, U-Haul of Spokane purchased the former K-Mart in 2019 and began renovating the building without getting the materials in the structure tested for asbestos.

However, during a later investigation by the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency, inspectors found that nearly all of the vinyl floor tiles, and glue used to secure the floor tiles, throughout the 90,000-square-foot building contained the hazardous substance.

That local agency fined U-Haul for the already-started work and advised the business how to safely proceed, according to a state news release.

U-Haul responded by coating some of the floor tiles with epoxy and had others removed by crews from a company that was certified for asbestos removal, the state news release said.

“However, about 7,400 square feet of tiles remained when the service center opened in March 2023,” the release states.

Mechanics then informed state safety inspectors that the floor tiles began popping up almost immediately due to the weight of the vehicles driving on the vinyl flooring.

“They were instructed by management to throw them away in regular trash,” the release states. Workers discarded 200 to 300 square feet “of tiles, never realizing they were handling asbestos.”

Workers in other areas of the building used shovels, putty knives and a torch to remove the tiles. The workers did not use respirators or any other personal protective equipment besides disposable gloves and safety glasses, the release stated. None of the workers were trained or certified to remove asbestos.

“Not only did U-Haul management know this dangerous practice was happening, they encouraged it,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “And to make matters worse, this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues with handling this deadly material. We hope the fine moves U-Haul to create safer workplaces for its employees.”

As a result, the state agency fined U-Haul $231,000 on Nov. 22, 2024. Department spokesman Matt Ross said U-Haul officials did not appeal the citation and have paid the $231,000 fine.

Officials from the company, based in Phoenix, Arizona, had no comment when reached by telephone on Friday.