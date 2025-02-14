Person shot near Kehoe Park in Hillyard

A person was shot early Friday morning near Kehoe Park in Hillyard, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Police responded around 7 a.m. to the area of North Lacey Street and East Wabash Avenue, where they found one person with a gunshot wound. Kehoe Park is just south of St. Patrick Catholic Parish.

The person was taken to a local hospital, the release said.

Police said in the news release that investigators believe the incident was not random and no arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Check at (509)-456-2233 and provide reference #2025-20030276.