Spokane Valley man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child porn charges

A 31-year-old Spokane Valley man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for child sexual abuse charges.

U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Nicholas J. Thieschafer Thursday for production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material, according to a news release from the Eastern District of Washington U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The release said the case stems from February 2023 when a child reported that Thieschafer had been sexually abusing the minor and, at times, used his phone to take pictures, according to court documents and testimony at the sentencing hearing.

Investigators found 3,300 image and video files of child sexual abuse material, including 877 files depicting the child who made the initial disclosure, during a search of Thieschafer’s home. Investigators located several videos in which Thieschafer was identifiable as the person sexually abusing the child, the attorney’s office said.

“Those who prey on innocent children will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rich Barker said in the release. “Protecting Eastern Washington communities – especially our most vulnerable among us – is a top priority. ”

Rice also imposed a life term of supervised release and restitution of over $63,000 to be paid to Thieschafer’s victims.