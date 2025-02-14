UW, WSU study shows WA residents struggling to pay for one particular monthly expense

By Daniel Schrager The Bellingham Herald

BELLINGHAM – Grocery prices have risen across the country in recent years and Washingtonians are feeling the effects, according to a new study.

The fifth edition of the Washington State Food Security Survey, a report conducted by the University of Washington and Washington State University alongside the Washington State Department of Agriculture, was released on Thursday, giving us some insight into the state of food insecurity across the state.

The report covered everything from grocery costs to food assistance program use and how food insecurity affects mental health. Here’s everything you need to know.

Washington food insecurity rates rise

The study, which was conducted in 2024 from August through October, is based on over 5,500 responses. It’s important to note that the study intentionally over-represents lower-income households in order to get a better picture of food insecurity in Washington, and isn’t representative of Washington’s population as a whole.

Of those surveyed, 55% reported being food insecure. While that’s likely much higher than the true number, which is around 10% according to food access nonprofit Feeding Washington, it marks a sharp rise from previous versions of the study. In the 2023 report, 49% of respondents reported being food insecure, while in 2021, 45% of respondents did.

“This latest data confirms what our hunger relief partners across the state have been telling us. A growing number of Washingtonians are impacted by food insecurity and are worried about their ability to afford food,” Katie Rains, food policy advisor at WSDA, stated in a press release.

Grocery prices are top concern

Overall, households in the survey reported spending an average of $263 per person on groceries each month, and $79 on food away from home. 78% of respondents had noticed prices increase in the last month and 82% were worried about further price increases.

Many respondents (42%) said they struggle to afford groceries, followed by 37% who struggle to afford housing and 34% who struggle to afford utilities. Another 58% said they struggle to afford red meat, while 40% said they struggle to afford chicken and 38% struggle to afford fresh fruit.

While the trend was strongest among low-income households, the study found that the impacts of rising grocery costs were felt across the socioeconomic spectrum.

“The (Washington State Food Security) surveys allow us to see who is struggling the most and how economic pressures impact food spending, mental health and diet quality,” Marie Spiker, assistant professor in UW’s epidemiology department, stated in WSDA’s news release. “Among our 5,528 survey respondents, a third of households earning $75,000 – $150,000 reported food insecurity, highlighting the challenge for families not eligible for federal assistance.”

The findings suggested that rising food costs affect people more than just financially. Seven in 10 food insecure respondents said they restrict how much they eat and the quality of their food to deal with price increases. Meanwhile, 54% of food insecure respondents described their health as “poor” or “fair,” as opposed to 22% of food secure respondents.

“Lack of access to nutritious food and not knowing where your next meal will come from – we know this leads to a range of negative health consequences,” Jennifer Otten, professor in the UW Department of Environmental & Occupational Health Sciences, stated in the press release. “Food insecurity can lead to increased chronic disease risk, as well as long-term cognitive deficits in children and mental health challenges, including greater stress, anxiety and depression.”

Food assistance programs in state

More than half (55%) of all respondents reported using food assistance programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. That rate was highest (68%) among people between the ages of 35 and 44. Households with children were far more likely to use food assistance programs than those without, as were people whose highest level of education was a high school diploma.

Food banks or pantries, and SNAP were the two most common forms of food assistance.

Where is food insecurity highest?

Food insecurity rates were split relatively evenly between urban areas (54%) and rural areas (55%). Skamania and Garfield counties had the highest food insecurity rates, although their sample sizes were in the single digits. Of counties with a sample size over 30, Lewis County had the highest food insecurity rate at 67%, followed by Adams and Mason counties. At the opposite end of the list were Skagit and Whatcom counties, with rates of 40% and 41%, respectively. Wahkiakum and San Juan counties had lower rates of food insecurity, but significantly smaller sample sizes. Benton and Thurston counties both had 50% of respondents say that they’re food insecure. Of Pierce County respondents, 56% reported food insecurity, as did 59% in Franklin County.