Whitworth closes in on NWC regular-season title with 84-65 win over Pacific

From staff reports

The Whitworth men’s basketball team claimed at least a share of the Northwest Conference regular-season championship with a 84-65 win over Pacific on Friday at Whitworth Fieldhouse.

The Pirates (20-2, 11-2 NWC) will go for an outright title and the No. 1 seed in the NWC Tournament when they host George Fox on Saturday. The Pirates will have two more games to win the conference if they lose to the Bruins.

Whitworth cruised to its win over Pacific on Friday behind 23 points apiece from Garret Long and Jake Holtz, the teams’ top scorers this season.

The Pirates trailed for less than two minutes, all early in the game. They pulled away with a 14-3 run at the 6:57 mark in the first half and led 46-34 at halftime.

Whitworth shot 52% from the field and outrebounded Pacific 47-28.