Eight ways to clean up a mess with a humble lemon

By Jennifer Barger Special to the Washington Post

Many bottled cleaners and potions wear labels boasting about their natural ingredients and green bona fides. But you may already have an earth-friendly cleaner in your kitchen fruit bowl: a lemon, lime or orange.

“Citrus is a classic, nontoxic way to clean your home that really works,” says Shira Gill, a professional organizer in San Francisco and the author of “LifeStyled: Your Guide to a More Organized & Intentional Life.” “It’s what our grandparents used, and it smells good.”

But it’s important to remember that, “while citrus will likely deactivate some germs and bacteria, it doesn’t kill them or disinfect surfaces,” says Carolyn Forté, Good Housekeeping Institute’s executive cleaning director. In general, lemons and limes perform best for cleaning tasks (they aren’t sticky and sugary); oranges, grapefruits and other citrus are great for deodorizing.

Here’s how to use these fruits to freshen and clean your home.

Zap baked-on grime in your microwave

To remove crusted-on food inside the microwave, professional organizer Alex Brouard of Bethesda’s Cozy Home Studios suggests placing lemon slices in a small bowl of water. “You put the bowl inside the microwave, and then run it for two minutes,” she says. The acid in the lemon helps cut grease, and the steam softens hardened food particles. You can just wipe them right out,” Brouard says.

Tackle bathroom messes

“Citric and ascorbic acid in citrus fruit juice are effective at dissolving hard water stains and soap scum in the tub,” Forté says. To harness these powers, create a paste from the juice of one lemon (or lime) and a tablespoon or two of baking soda. Then use the mixture to clean porcelain tubs and sinks.

For hard water stains on stainless steel or chrome fixtures, cut a lemon in half and rub it over the affected area. Leave it for a few minutes, then rinse the juice off.

De-gunk your garbage disposal

Like ice cubes, citrus peels can help remove debris from the garbage disposal in your kitchen sink. (Keep the fruit pieces small – say, lemon halves or chunks of grapefruit skin – to avoid clogging your pipes.) “I put orange peels and hot water in my disposal, then pulse it a couple of times,” Brouard says. This won’t kill germs or bacteria, but, Gill says, “the natural oils break down grease, and the fresh scent masks odors.”

Brighten laundry

Citrus can act as a nontoxic alternative to bleach. “Add half a cup of lemon juice to your wash cycle to brighten whites, remove stains, and leave laundry smelling fresh,” Gill says.

For tough stains, try soaking garments or textiles in ½ cup of lemon juice diluted in a bucket of hot water, then rubbing affected spots together to help break up stains before washing. “My grandmother used to apply lemon juice and salt to rust stains on light-colored fabric and then set them out in the sun to bleach,” Forté says.

Clean your cutting board

“If you have stains on your wooden cutting boards from chopping beets or herbs, put some salt on the surface, then cut a lemon in half and use it like a sponge,” says Caroline Solomon, a home organizer in New York City. “Let it sit for a few minutes, and then rinse off the cutting board.”

Just remember: Citrus is highly acidic and can etch or dry out some surfaces. “Apply it sparingly on wood cutting boards, and treat them afterward with oil to help restore them,” Forté says.

Create a most-purposes cleaner

Make your own fruity cleaner by placing the peels from two or three lemons or oranges in a jar with two cups of white vinegar. “Let it infuse for two weeks, then strain it into a spray bottle,” Gill says. “The citrus oil enhances the vinegar’s cleaning power while leaving a fresh scent. Use it to clean countertops, appliances and windows.”

Just don’t spritz citrusy cleaners on hardwood floors or marble or granite countertops, because the acid could stain or bleach those surfaces. “Test any surface for safety before cleaning it with citrus to be sure it won’t damage it,” Forté says.

Deodorize your fridge

Out of baking soda to suck up stale smells in your fridge? Put a small bowl of citrus peels inside for a quick refresh. Throw them out after a few days, then repeat.

Or assemble an old-fashioned pomander by sticking cloves thumbtack-style into an orange; it will last a few weeks, imparting a sweet, spicy odor.

Clean mirrors

Forget the glass cleaner – fresh lemon juice in a spray bottle is a cheaper, simpler way to shine up clear surfaces.

“Simply spray it onto glass or mirrors, wipe with a microfiber cloth, and you’re done,” Solomon says.