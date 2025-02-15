Analysis: An early look at who Seahawks might take in first round of NFL draft

Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell, front, might have the attention of Seahawks GM John Schneider, who has shown a preference for linebackers in the first rounds of NFL drafts over the years and a need to fill at the position. (Tribune News Service)

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Senior Bowl earlier this month marked the final time NFL coaches and scouts got a look at potential draftees in a gamelike setting before the NFL draft on April 24-26.

The focus turns to the scouting combine Feb. 24 to March 3 in Indianapolis and pro day workouts.

With the NFL draft season in full swing it’s a good time to take a look at who some of the mock drafts have targeted for the Seahawks’ first pick at No. 18. All of these are mocks published recently, most reflecting the events of the Senior Bowl.

As you’ll see, mock drafters see a bevy of different options as possible for the Seahawks.

Matt Miler, ESPN

His pick: Linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Alabama.

Comment: “Seattle fans would rather the team address the trenches in Round 1, but general manager John Schneider has shown in the past that he values the linebacker position more than others (i.e., the Jordyn Brooks pick in 2020). So while there’s a strong case for Alabama guard Tyler Booker here if Seattle goes all-in on running the ball in 2025, I’m looking more at how Campbell’s three-down impact could fill a massive hole. Additionally, Campbell would also bring value as a pass rusher on third down, with five sacks in 2024. He is the closest thing coach Mike Macdonald can get to what he had with Roquan Smith in Baltimore.”

Condotta’s comment: This mock serves as a good reminder that the Seahawks’ draft needs may change greatly between now and the draft. If they re-sign Ernest Jones IV then inside linebacker – which is Campbell’s primary position – won’t be a need. Jones is just 25, and fellow inside linebacker Tyrice Knight is 24. But if Jones gets away, Campbell could make a lot of sense.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.comPick: Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Jr., Texas

Comment: “The Seahawks’ pressing needs on the offensive line could result in an early addition to the position group. While Banks was a three-year starter for Texas at left tackle, some evaluators believe his best NFL spot could be at guard. Whatever the case, Seattle needs help in both areas.”

Condotta’s comment: According to Pro Football Focus, Banks played every college snap at left tackle. As Brooks’ notes in his comment, whether the Seahawks would want Banks comes down to whether they think he could move inside to guard or if they want to move him to right tackle – or if they have questions about the future of left tackle Charles Cross. Cross and RT Abe Lucas are entering the final years of their rookie deals. The Seahawks can assure Cross stays in 2026 by exercising a fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Or, they could work out a long-term deal with Cross, or even just let him play out the season. If they decided on that last scenario then a pick of a tackle in the first round would make sense. My view is if a guard is what the Seahawks want, drafting someone who has played guard in college might be more a more likely pick.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.comPick: Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, Michigan.

Comment: “Mike Macdonald looks back to his old stamping grounds at Michigan to select Grant, who would be part of a great interior trio with Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II. Keep in mind that Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins are headed for free agency.”

Condotta’s comment: Macdonald didn’t coach Grant at Michigan, but he was the defensive coordinator there when Grant committed to the Wolverines, so he certainly knows a lot about him. Grant, who had one of the better run defense grades this year from PFF, is listed at 6-foot-3, 339 pounds, which would make for a good pairing with the 6-1, 308-pound Murphy. It’s a pick that could make sense even if the 32-year-old Reed were to return on a one- or two-year deal – and that’s undoubtedly the most Reed would get.

Pro Football Network

Pick: Offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon.

Comment: “As the only team with double-digit wins to not make the playoffs this year, the Seahawks need a boost to get them out of that ‘good, but not great’ category. That process would certainly benefit from additions to the offensive line. Oregon has produced some tremendous offensive linemen over the years, and Conerly might be the most athletic of the bunch on tape. He has the lateral quickness and footwork in pass protection to neutralize speed rushers and the pad level to maximize what he has to work with from a play strength perspective.”

Condotta’s comment: Hard to argue with any of that other than to note that the Seahawks have Cross and Lucas. Despite Lucas’ injury issues this year, the Seahawks still appear to consider him as a potentially long-term piece of their offensive-line puzzle. The line is obviously to the point where any and all options should be considered.

Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, West Virginia.

Comment: “The Seahawks fielded one of the five lowest-graded interior offensive lines in the NFL this season. While Milum was a starting tackle for West Virginia in all four of his years with the team, he has the ability to kick inside to guard. The senior was stellar this past season, leading all FBS tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade and placing third in PFF run-blocking grade.”

Condotta’s comment: Ditto above.

Nate Tice/Charles McDonald, Yahoo.comPick: Offensive lineman Tyler Booker, Alabama.

Comment: “Klint Kubiak’s scheme is going to run the damn ball and Seattle’s offensive line didn’t necessarily make that the easiest task this season. Booker would be an immediate starter along the line for a group that desperately needs talent.”

Condotta’s comment: The 6-5, 325-pound Booker played almost solely left guard at Alabama, a position of obvious need for the Seahawks with last year’s starter, Laken Tomlinson, a free agent. Booker’s PFF grades were better for pass blocking (86.5) than run blocking (63.9) this year. But he doesn’t turn 21 until April, so there’s room for growth.

Josh Edwards, CBSSports.com

Pick: Safety Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina.

Comment: “Nick Emmanwori to Seattle is one of my favorite pairings in the first round. Head coach Mike Macdonald had Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore and now gets his big, versatile defender in the Pacific Northwest.”

Condotta’s comment: The 6-3, 227-pounder would indeed bring impressive size to the back end – for a comparison, Kam Chancellor was listed at 6-3, 232. Safety might not seem like the Seahawks’ biggest need with the emergence of Coby Bryant pairing alongside Julian Love the last half of 2024. Bryant is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and Emmanwori possesses an intriguing skill set for a defensive-minded head coach.

Cody Williams, FanSided.comPick: Edge rusher Mike Green, Marshall.

Comment: “Mike Green provided by far the most viral moment of the Senior Bowl with a one-on-one rep against Oregon tackle Josh Conerly, another projected Top 50 pick, in which the Marshall star and NCAA leader in sacks this past season put the offensive lineman on his back with an incredibly explosive play. There have been rumblings of some character concerns that could pop up for Green and not every scout is convinced about the total package beyond that. Having said that, the Seahawks have long been open to taking gambles on high-upside players. With a need on the edge, Green seems like the type of prospect Seattle won’t be able to resist.”

Condotta’s comment: Green’s Senior Bowl performance combined with his 17 sacks during the regular season have him stamped as a player said to be rising up draft boards. And teams can never have enough pass rush.