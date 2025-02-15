Conservative author Ashley St. Clair claims to have secretly had Elon Musk’s 13th child

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Elon Musk is now a father of 13 after allegedly welcoming his latest child with conservative author Ashley St. Clair.

The influencer – known for appearing on Fox News and penning a children’s book that seemingly attacks transgender and other nonconforming identities – announced Friday night that she and Musk, 53, “welcomed a new baby into the world” five months ago.

“Elon Musk is the father,” St. Clair wrote on X, the social media platform owned by the controversial billionaire. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

St. Clair said she wants “to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment” and as such, requested the media “honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

“Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits,” she wrote in a follow-up post. “Will be spending time with my family and logging off for a while.”

As of Saturday evening, the Tesla and SpaceX honcho had not remarked on St. Clair’s claims, but he did continue sharing his right-ring views throughout the day on X.

Musk shares six children with ex-wife Justine Wilson, including 20-year-old twins Vivian and Griffin, 18-year-old triplets Saxon, Kai and Damian, and the Nevada, who died in 2002 at 10 weeks old.

With singer Grimes, he shares three children from ages 2 to 4: Techno, Exa and Lil X.

He also shares 3-year-old twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, who reportedly welcomed their third child in early 2024.

St. Clair made her announcement just three days after 36-year-old Grimes slammed Musk for parading their eldest son around the Oval Office as he and President Donald Trump touted the power of the Department of Government Efficiency. Trump in November tapped Musk to lead the agency in slashing federal spending.

“He should not be in public like this,” Grimes tweeted, seemingly less than thrilled when she found out via social media about her son’s White House appearance.