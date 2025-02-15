District 6 basketball: Jordan Jeske scored 22 points, Liberty girls advance; Shawn Jones helps St. George’s stay alive

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s District 6 small school boys and girls basketball action.

Boys

District 6 2B

Liberty 75, Asotin 40: JJ Hodl scored 19 points and the third-seeded Lancers (9-11) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Panthers (13-6) at West Valley HS. Liberty faces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 71, Newport 53: Damon Schilling scored 17 points and the fifth-seeded Broncos (9-14) eliminated the seventh-seeded Grizzlies (3-20). Austin Owen led Newport with 24 points.

St. George’s 74, Davenport 46: Shawn Jones scored 23 points and the third-seeded Dragons (12-11) eliminated the fourth-seeded Gorillas (9-13). Caige Colbert led Davenport with 15 points and Titus Lathrop added 13. St. George’s faces Kettle Falls (4-15) in a loser-out Wednesday.

Kettle Falls 67, Chewelah 63: Talan Fisher scored 25 points and the sixth-seeded Bulldogs (4-15) beat the fifth-seeded Cougars (6-13). Cam Noel led Chewelah with 22 points.

Northeast 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 74, Wellpinit 62: Josh Booker scored 27 points and the Warriors (20-1) beat Wellpinit (16-3) in the Northeast 1B championship game at Deer Park HS. Both teams advance to the District 6 1B crossover on Saturday. Franky Wynne led Wellpinit with 27 points.

Inchelium 52, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 49: Gaige Stensgar scored 13 points and the Hornets (16-4) beat the Wildcats (11-8) in the third-place game. Both teams advanced to districts. Kallen Maioho led WCK with 15 points.

Northport 63 Valley Christian 45: The Mustangs (17-3) beat the visiting Panthers (13-8) for fifth place. Both teams advanced to districts.

Southeast 1B

DeSales 54, Garfield-Palouse 48: The Irish (19-1) beat the visiting Vikings (14-5) in the Southeast 1B championship game at Dayton HS. Both teams qualified for the District 6 1B crossover on Saturday.

Sunnyside Christian 71, Riverside Christian 61: The Knights (15-7) beat the visiting Crusaders (11-9) for third place. Both teams advanced to districts.

Oakesdale 46, Liberty Christian 42: The Nighthawks (13-6) beat the visiting Patriots (14-6) for fifth place. Both teams advanced to districts.

Girls

2B

Liberty 62, St. George’s 35: Jordan Jeske scored 22 points and the third-seeded Lancers (16-7) eliminated the fifth-seeded Dragons (8-14) at West Valley HS. Kalea Schlenker led the Dragons with 17 points. Liberty faces Kettle Falls in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Kettle Falls 61, Chewelah 13: Ryenna Pfeffer scored 20 points and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (13-7) eliminated the seventh-seeded Cougars (0-22).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 64, Upper Columbia 29: Zoe Galbreath scored 28 points and the second-seeded Broncos (14-8) eliminated the fifth-seeded Lions (5-11). Taylinn Craik led Upper Columbia Academy with 14 points. LRS hosts Colfax in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Colfax 70, Newport 15: Allie Jenkin scored 19 points, Brenna Gilchrist added 17 and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (10-11) eliminated the sixth-seeded Grizzlies (4-16).

Northeast 1B

Wellpinit 62, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 27: Wellpinit (17-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (12-4) in the Northeast 1B championship at Deer Park HS. Both teams qualified for the District 6 1B crossover on Saturday.

Inchelium 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 36: Marianna Agapith scored 22 points and the top-seeded Hornets (18-1) defeated the third-seeded Warriors (13-10) for third place. Naomi Molitor led ACH with 12 points. Both teams advanced to districts.

Northport 38, Curlew 34: The visiting Mustangs (11-11) beat the Cougars (11-6) for fifth place. Both teams advanced to districts.

Southeast 1B

Yakama Nation Tribal 46, Garfield-Palouse 43: The Eagles (15-3) beat the Vikings (18-2) in the Southeast 1B championship game at Dayton HS. Both teams qualified for the District 6 1B crossover on Saturday.

Oakesdale 36, Sunnyside Christian 35: The Nighthawks (16-5) beat the Knights (16-3) for third place. Both teams advanced to districts.

DeSales 48, Colton 20: The Irish (11-8) defeated the Wildcats (13-8) for fifth place. Both teams advanced to districts.