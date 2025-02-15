District wrestling: West Valley qualifies 15 for Mat Classic en route to 2A boys district tournament win

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

West Valley had four champions Saturday, led by Simeon Mattingly’s key victory over Deer Park’s Gavin Carnahan at 132 pounds, as the Eagles topped the Stags to claim the District 6 2A boys wrestling team title at East Valley High School.

Mattingly earned a 6-2 decision over last year’s 1A runner-up in Carnahan, helping West Valley to 305 points and 15 qualifiers for next weekend’s Mat Classic in Tacoma.

Ryder Markezic (113), Champ Bailey (165) and Logan Riley (285) also won district titles for the Eagles.

Deer Park will send 12 wrestlers to the Tacoma Dome, including district winners Tucker Miller (106), Jonas Bond (120), Parker Hamilton (126), Elijah Wisman-Clough (132), Blake Berger (175) and Evan Henry (190).

East Valley was third with two champions, and Pullman and Rogers had one apiece.

In the four-team 1A boys tournament at Colville High School, Riverside had six champions en route to the team crown. The Rams qualified eight to the state tournament.

Lakeside finished with four winners and seven state entrants, and Medical Lake won three titles and will send five wrestlers to Mat Classic.

The 2B/1B boys tournament at Freeman High School was the largest of the day with 21 teams scoring points and the top nine wrestlers from each weight moving on to next weekend’s bracket.

The host Scotties topped Newport 265-239.5 for the team title while crowing individual champions in Ryder Pedersen (106) and Bearret Murphey (120).

Defending state champion Brock Gustaveson from Davenport also breezed to a district title at 190. Winners in the 14 weight classes came from 10 schools.

The 2A girls District 6 tournament at Rogers High School was a strong showing for Clarkston and the host Pirates, who finished first and second, respectively, in the team race.

Five Clarkston wrestlers claimed titles, and Rogers won three championships (Magdalena Sebastian-Lorenzo at 105, Savannah Taylor at 115 and Addy Steppe at 170).

Clarkston qualified nine to state and the Pirates will send six.

In the 1A/2B/1B girls tournament at Rogers, Evelyn Phillips, Annalisa Bouge and Abby Starr won at 135, 145 and 105, respectively, to help Republic-Curlew claim the team title. Phillips was a runner-up at Mat Classic last year.

Colfax, Reardan and Wilbur-Creston had two champions apiece.

Preliminary rounds at Mat Classic for 2A, 1A and 2B/1B boys, along with 2A and 1A/2B/1B girls, will take place Friday morning.

The finals are slated to start at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.