Mathis Preston, Shea Van Olm score two goals apiece; Spokane Chiefs down Tri-City 6-3

Spokane Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan celebrates with teammates after a 6-3 win over the Tri-City Americans at the Arena on Feb. 15, 2025. (Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs)

From staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs probably didn’t like Friday’s shootout loss on the road to the Tri-City Americans. Saturday at the Arena, they repaid the favor in kind.

Mathis Preston and Shea Van Olm scored two goals apiece, captain Berkly Catton added three assists and the Chiefs downed the Americans 6-3 in a Western Hockey League game.

The Chiefs (36-26-1-1) fell behind midway through the first period, when Jake Sloan scored his 24th goal of the season on a power play.

Spokane responded in rapid-fire succession, scoring twice in the span of 83 seconds, as league-leading scorer Van Olm netted his 43rd of the season followed by Preston’s first of the night, and the Chiefs led 2-1 after one period.

Tri-City (27-22-4-1) scored the only two goals of the second period to lead 3-2 entering the third.

But the Chiefs owned the last period, scoring four times. Brayden Crampton scored for the second night in a row and Preston added his 16th of the season, both on the power play, Owen Martin had an insurance goal for his eigth and Van Olm added with an empty-netter .