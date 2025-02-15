Transgender man killed in New York was tortured for two months, police say

By Sopan Deb New York Times

A 24-year-old transgender man from Minnesota who had been missing since December was subjected to violence and torture before his body was found this past week in a field in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, authorities said.

Five people were arrested in connection with his death and charged with murder, the New York State Police said Friday. At least one of them was said to have been staying with the victim at a motel.

The victim, identified as Sam Nordquist, had been subjected to “repeated acts of violence and torture” between December and this month, according to Capt. Kelly Swift of the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“In my 20-year law enforcement career, this is one of the most horrific crimes I have ever investigated,” Swift said at a news conference Friday.

“The facts and the circumstances of this crime are beyond depraved,” added James Ritts, the district attorney of Ontario County, New York.

The five people arrested have been charged with second-degree murder. They were identified as Precious Arzuaga, 38; Jennifer A. Quijano, 30; Kyle Sage, 33; Patrick A. Goodwin, 30; and Emily Motyka, 19. Police said that Precious Arzuaga had been staying at the motel with Nordquist and others who have not been identified. Goodwin is listed as a registered sex offender in the state for a case from 2015. The state lists his address as the motel.

State police began investigating Nordquist’s disappearance Feb. 9 after receiving a request for a welfare check from his family, who told authorities that they had lost contact with him at the end of January.

According to law enforcement, Nordquist traveled from Minnesota to New York in September. He was staying at the Patty’s Lodge motel in Hopewell, New York, in Ontario County, where state police executed a search warrant Thursday. His body was found that day in a field south of the motel in the town of Benton.

His mother, Linda, told local television station WROC on Friday that her son had been a kind person who was loved by his family.

“He would give you the shirt off his back,” she said. “Very kind, loved his family, loved his nieces and nephew, very outgoing, worked hard.”

She told the television station that the last time she had spoken to her son was Jan. 1. She described the call with him as “real short.”

“Said ‘I love you. I’ll call you tomorrow,’ and I have not talked to Sam since,” Nordquist added. “It’s heartbreaking. I’m devastated, I’ve cried so much.”

Asked whether Nordquist’s death was a hate crime, Swift said such a determination had not been ruled out; nor had the possibility of more arrests. Ritts said the defendants were arraigned Friday morning and were being held at the Ontario County jail without bail.

Police, citing the ongoing investigation, declined to comment about how the assailants had been led to Patty’s Lodge, or about the connection between them and Nordquist.

“We understand that the details of this case are deeply unsettling, and we want to assure the public that we are committed to seeking justice for Sam and his family,” Swift said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.