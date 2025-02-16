Julie Garcia: Reflecting on a year of successes for the scattered site shelter model

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Julie Garcia

As we celebrate the completion of our first year implementing the Scattered Site Shelter Model at Jewels Helping Hands, we are filled with gratitude for the unwavering support that has made this work possible.

Over the past 12 months, we have served 793 individuals, providing them with a safe place to stabilize, a community of support and the opportunity to begin rebuilding their lives. The impact of this model has been profound, demonstrating that when people are given access to shelter that meets their needs, they can take meaningful steps toward stability and permanent housing.

Each person we served came through our doors carrying their own challenges, experiences and aspirations. Some were facing immediate crises, while others had been struggling with homelessness for years. Through compassionate, low-barrier shelter options, individualized case management and the perseverance of each participant, we witnessed life-changing outcomes unfold. Thirty individuals moved into transitional housing, a crucial steppingstone toward long-term stability. With the structure and support provided by the shelter, they were able to work on securing income, rebuilding their independence and preparing for the responsibilities of maintaining permanent housing.

For those escaping domestic violence, finding safety was their most immediate and pressing need. We were able to facilitate the transition of three individuals into domestic violence shelters, where they could receive the protection and specialized support necessary to begin healing from trauma.

Mental health remains one of the most significant factors contributing to homelessness, and through this shelter model, we supported six individuals in entering inpatient psychiatric services to stabilize their mental health. Having a secure and compassionate space within our shelter gives them the ability to prioritize their well-being, access the treatment they need and work toward regaining control over their lives.

One of the most profound successes of the past year was seeing 20 individuals obtain permanent housing. The journey from homelessness to housing is never a simple one – it requires dedication, resilience and a willingness to navigate a complex system. Each of these individuals worked diligently alongside our team, securing identification, applying for housing programs, addressing financial and legal barriers, and proving their readiness for independent living. The scattered-site shelter provided them with the stability needed to focus on these goals without the daily stress of survival on the streets.

For many experiencing homelessness, reconnecting with natural support systems is a crucial step toward stability. Over the past year, 103 individuals were able to re-establish relationships with friends and family, allowing them to move into supportive environments where they could rebuild their lives. Among them, 37 received bus tickets through our shelter, giving them the ability to reunite with loved ones in other cities or states.

For those in need of long-term care, we facilitated the transition of 28 individuals into assisted living facilities where they could receive the medical attention and support they required. Additionally, 21 individuals moved into hotels or motels, which provided a more suitable temporary solution as they worked toward longer-term stability. Recognizing that one shelter model does not fit all, we also helped 64 individuals transition to other shelters that better suited their needs.

For individuals facing serious health conditions, the shelter served as a crucial point of intervention. Through advocacy and medical partnerships, 18 individuals entered long-term hospital stays, ensuring they received the necessary treatment rather than being left to suffer on the streets

This first year has proven that when people are met with dignity, respect and resources that align with their needs, they can and do take the steps necessary to change their lives. The scattered-site model has not only provided a roof over people’s heads but has also empowered individuals to take control of their futures. Every success story is a testament to the hard work and determination of those we serve.

None of these outcomes would have been possible without the dedication of our staff, volunteers, community partners and supporters. Their commitment to low-barrier, person-centered solutions has played an integral role in ensuring that hundreds of people had the opportunity to reclaim stability and hope. This work is not just about providing shelters but about offering second chances, rebuilding trust, and creating pathways to sustainable futures.

As we look ahead, we remain committed to expanding and improving our services, striving to meet people where they are and help them move forward.

Julie Garcia is the executive director/founder of Jewels Helping Hands, a homeless service nonprofit that serves single individuals in Spokane and Spokane County, currently running and operating three scattered site centers as part of the city of Spokane’s scattered site shelter model. JHH also provides outreach and peer support to those unsheltered. JHH is part of the Encampment Resolution program with the State of Washington and runs four other programs for people experiencing homelessness in our Spokane.