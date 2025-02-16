The art of teaching and creating: Elise Beattie’s watercolors to be part of Northwest Water Color Society showcase in Seattle

By Reeshika Sharma For The Spokesman-Review

Local artist and educator Elise Beattie has been selected to showcase her art at the Northwest Watercolor Society’s Signature Member Exhibition in Seattle.

This art society highlights diverse talent with a membership of more than 900 signature members across the globe.

Beattie, originally from New York City, has been interested in art since childhood. She recalls her first art class at the Metropolitan Museum of Art when she was just 5 years old.

“I’ve been passionate about art and teaching ever since,” she said.

Over the years, she has taught at various institutions and now teaches at Spokane and Whatcom community colleges. She also instructs her popular “Fearless Painting” workshops at Spokane Art Supply.

Beattie started with simple floral and landscape painting and transitioned to incorporating stories and calligraphy into pieces. She shares that her journey was shaped by her experiences living in different states such as Hawaii, Florida and Kentucky.

“My art has been influenced by my travels and the people I meet along the way,” she said.

Her work, “Doorways to an Alternate Universe,” will be featured through July 15 among 63 Signature and Gold Medal Fellowship members’ 85 pieces on display in the Phyllis Lamphere Gallery off Pike Street in Seattle.

It took her about a year to complete.

“I am on a journey contemplating the big question,” Beattie said of the painting. “What path or door should I go through in order to better understand my place in a universe of spinning planets filled with other beings. To find these answers, I will keep watching from my window.”

The 22-by-17-inch piece includes poured watercolors, fluid acrylics and collage.

“I love the fluidity of this medium, watercolor … one can do so many different things with it,” she said. “I can paint traditionally, with transparent watercolor and also by the virtue of how I can pour my paint on paper.”

“Fearless artist” is a nickname she has earned in the art community because of her unique technique of pouring paint on paper.

“I like to challenge myself and my students to think outside the box,” she said.

“I want my students to ask, ‘What if?’ and explore their own artistic journeys,” she added.

Beattie continues to explore new techniques, like suminagashi (Japanese ink marbling) and marbleization.

“My artwork begins with an adventurous pouring process that allows me the freedom to mingle colorful washes, resulting in ever-changing triads of color and pattern,” she said.

She is working on a new piece titled “Universal Time,” which is a part of the “universe” series.

“I enjoy working in series,” Beattie said, “because it gives me an opportunity to visually explore different tangents in one subject.”

Beattie’s award-winning paintings have been showcased at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture and at the Jundt Art Center and Museum. Her work has also been displayed at galleries including the New Moon Gallery and Avenue West, as well as Dodson’s Jewelry Store. Nationally, she is a signature member of the National Association of Women Artists.

“It is an honor to be in this exhibition,” Beattie said. “When you’re exhibiting alongside some of the finest artists across America, many of whom are more talented and skilled, and then get selected by the judges, it is truly a big honor to share your art with others.”

The artist encourages people to embrace creative curiosity.

“Ask yourself, ‘What if?’ and don’t be afraid to take risks,” she said. “Everyone has the potential to create something amazing.”

For more information on Beattie’s artwork and her upcoming exhibition, visit her website at www.beattieartworks.com.