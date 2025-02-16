The Dirt: Plans for Hillyard improvement project; Bovey on the move

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Empty storefronts and vacant lots have become commonplace in the Hillyard neighborhood, but they didn’t use to be. The area was once an economic hub fueled by Kaiser Aluminum’s Mead Works to the north and one of the country’s biggest rail yards, which earned the neighborhood its name.

As the rail industry left and Kaiser shuttered its smelter, the Hillyard area has faltered.

But times are looking up for the area, according to Jesse Bank, executive director of the Northeast Public Development Authority, an organization determined to revive the area.

The first project on the way is a four-story mixed-use building. Equipped with a child care facility at the street level and around 35 housing units upstairs, Bank hopes the project will be the first of many to bring more life to the area.

“I’d like this project to serve as somewhat of a billboard for other investors and developers to say, ‘Hey, come on in. The water is fine,’” he said. “We’re going to keep looking for real estate options and to build more buildings.”

At 3011 E. Wellesley Ave., the building is estimated to be about 30,000 square feet in total and cost about $9.3 million, plans submitted to the city of Spokane earlier this month show.

The mixed-use building is still in early stages of development, thus the exterior of the building has not been designed yet. But Bank hopes its appearance will be “aspirational.”

“It needs to be something that represents Hillyard’s past and future,” he said.

Bank has hired Architects West, a Coeur d’Alene based firm, and Joey Toews as the lead architect. “We’re pushing Joey and the team to lead the way for the future of this building and what form that will take.”

With the impending completion of the North Spokane Corridor, Toews is excited about working on an impactful project with such visibility to commuters, he said.

“The whole goal is to create something distinct and innovative to push the area into a new chapter, something that will be a beacon of the community and not just a cookie cutter building that you can find all over,” he said. “We’re diving into design now but this is right on Wellesley, a huge on and off ramp for the freeway, so it’s a high-profile project.”

Towes anticipates renderings to be made public this summer, permitting to be complete by the fall and to break ground by the end of the year. He estimated the construction should take about a year, he said.

The Hillyard project is the first of numerous planned by the Bank. Previously working in community development, Bank moved to Spokane during the pandemic with no previous connection to the area.

“I came looking for projects along these lines to sink my teeth into that meant something – and this really means something,” he said. “Building can embody the people of the community and that is what I’m passionate about. I like solving problems and using my experience of how the levers work to ensure people that want to participate in the growth of the community are given that opportunity.”

Garland staple leaves the District

In an online post last week, Chris Bovey announced he is relocating his merchandise store, Vintage Print + Neon.

At 914 W. Garland Ave., the business manufactures signs, marketing material, t-shirts and operates as a workplace for Bovey, a local artist.

Located near the Garland Theater, the shop opened in 2022. Before its opening, Bovey worked multiple jobs in the Garland District before Vintage Print. His involvement led him to becoming an advocate for the area, eventually putting him in the position to help save the Garland Theater.

While remaining a co-owner of the Garland Theater operation, Bovey will relocate his small store to a bigger, more suitable location a short Southward drive down Monroe St.

As a collector of neon signs of historic Spokane significance, Bovey will fill the extra space with some of his shining signs, many of which reside in his yard nicknamed the “Bovey Boneyard,” according to Spokesman-Review reports.

“I am excited to be able to bring parts of the Bovey boneyard into our permanent retail space, including some new stuff!” he said in the post.

At the Intersection of Indiana Avenue and Monroe Street, the new store will open in May, according to Bovey.

“Thank you for always supporting us, this next chapter will be something Spokane has never seen before!” the post read.

At 1905 N. Monroe St., the street-level floor of the Boulevard Building was previously occupied by Atomic Threads, which closed last year.

Built in 1910, the building offers apartments for rent on its upper two floors. The property is owned by Diana Kelly, according to Spokane County property records.

Across Monroe Street, Siren Plant Shops recently opened, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

Adjacent to the store, a location previously operated by Prohibition Gastropub, was purchased by Spokane City Credit Union.

Credit Union officials plan to demolish the restaurant building to expand its footprint near the intersection.