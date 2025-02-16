Wear pink for a purpose: Annual cancer awareness game carries extra emotion for coach Lisa Fortier, Gonzaga women

The Community Cancer Fund presented Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier a $50,000 check in her honor written to the Multicare Inland Northwest Foundation. (Courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Lisa Fortier couldn’t quite put her finger on why, but she admitted that Saturday afternoon was emotional for her.

Cancer free since October, the Gonzaga women’s basketball team’s annual Pink Game for cancer awareness came at a perfect time.

Fortier’s team made her the center of attention.

They broke out warm up T-shirts that were a tribute to their coach. The back of the Ts were printed with “#BECAUSE IT’S PERSONAL” and, lower but in the same block lettering, “FORTIER.”

“I’m an emotional person so I’m an easy crier,” Fortier said. “It started this morning with the team.

“They showed me the shirts they wore for warmups and they had my name on the back of it. Then it was just one thing after another.”

Before tipoff in front of an announced crowd of 6,000 at McCarthey Athletic Center, the Community Cancer Fund presented Fortier a $50,000 check in her honor written to the MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation.

Fortier was wearing a T-shirt with “Cancer Couldn’t Stop Me” printed on the front and “Survivor” on the back.

During one dead ball, the crowd applauded a string of cancer survivors who walked out to midcourt.

The best may have been saved for last. Just after the final horn sounded on Gonzaga’s 69-57 win over Loyola Marymount, a video featuring West Coast Conference head coaches was shown and they shared inspirational messages with Fortier.

“Hey Lisa, it’s Aarika Hughes at LMU (Loyola Marymount) women’s basketball. We just want you to know that you have been in our thoughts and prayers throughout your battle with cancer,” Hughes said in the video. “We know that you’re going to win at this just like you win at everything else. We’re all cheering for you.”

Pepperdine coach Katie Faulkner, who was a standout player nearby at Lake City in Coeur d’Alene, said Fortier has been a role model for her.

“I admire the strong woman, mom, mentor, leader that you are,” Faulkner said. “Know that Pepperdine women’s basketball is rooting for you. You go, girl.”

A large sign that had been in the upper concourse prior and through the game was rolled out. Fans and friends had an opportunity to write a personal message to Fortier. She was again moved to tears.

During the week, a few special speakers were brought in to talk with the Zags. Fortier asked senior wing Esther Little to speak.

Little lost her mom to cancer at age 13.

Gonzaga’s Bree Salenbien, left, Esther Little and Claire O’Connor link arms during Saturday’s pink game at McCarthey Athletic Center. Little’s mother died of cancer when the Zags player was 13. (Courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics)

“So she went into the hospital and never came out,” Little said. “In a space of a month (she was gone). It was very emotional for me, my family, and it affected us very closely. So (Fortier) asked me to speak to the team and it’s something I’ve never really felt comfortable enough to speak publicly about. So I decided before I left Gonzaga I want people to know why I am the way I am. … It’s a reminder you never know what’s around the corner and to always love your people and never leave on bad times. This game means a lot to us.”

Fortier explained the theme of the game was even more special for her this season.

“It’s humbling when people you don’t know all that well like care about you and pray for you and take time out of their day to think about you or do a video for you or even just sign (something for you),” she said. “I know that the people who come here love us.”

Fortier said the outpouring was very personal.

“They love our team, but it’s not like they’re my inner circle,” Fortier said. “So it’s just overwhelming to think that people in the world are thinking about us all the time and praying for us.”

In the end Fortier offered thankfulness.

“I’m really grateful for everything and the emotion in the building,” she said.