All cooped up: Learn about raising chickens in your backyard

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

If the increasing egg prices have you considering the idea of your own backyard egg production, you’re not alone. Raising chickens, like many other homestead-oriented hobbies, has only increased in popularity since the start of the pandemic, and resources for beginners are plentiful.

Paul and Susan Puhek of S&P Homestead Farm are offering two presentations at the Otis Orchard and Fairfield branches of the Spokane County Library District on chicken keeping basics. Learn what it takes to get started, what regulations you should know about, and what kind of upkeep you can expect for your flock. Having both grown up raising chickens, the Puheks have a lifetime of experience to pass along.

They see it happen all the time – people get a bit ahead of themselves in all the excitement and then they have a small flock of chickens that they aren’t quite sure what to do with.

“Be prepared before you get them, not to make it an impulse buy and then having to raise chickens in a cardboard box in your laundry room,” Paul Puhek said. “What I try to do with the class is to get people to look at, ‘Where am I going to put them? How am I going to house them? What am I going to do with all the feed and everything I need to have them? How am I going to clean them?’ ”

When beginning your planning, one of the first decisions to make is on the size of your flock.

“Three of four chickens can probably supply a small family with all the eggs they’d ever want,” Puhek said.

Spokane municipal code permits one animal or fowl, other than small livestock, per 1,000 square feet of lot area. Because chickens prefer to live in a flock, the Farmer’s Almanac website recommends raising no fewer than three chickens, and to plan a coop size that allows for 3 to 5 square feet of floor space per hen.

Each hen also requires about 8 inches of roosting bar, which is an elevated perch or platform for sleeping. A roosting bar is essential for their health as it allows their droppings to fall below and keeps them from sleeping on the ground where they may be exposed to lice, mites and pathogens.

For laying eggs, you will need to provide at least one nesting box for every three or four hens. A nesting box is an enclosed area where chickens will feel safe to lay their eggs. It also makes egg collection much easier so you won’t have to hunt around for a nesting area of the hen’s choosing.

Another upfront consideration is to decide on the breed of chicken that suits your needs best.

“Sometimes people pick the really fancy chickens, but they don’t necessarily lay well. The kind with the big feathered feet are fun, but they get dirty and then that can sometimes be an issue,” Puhek said.

Different chicken breeds come with different characteristics, including temperament, laying frequency, temperature tolerances, feather color and egg color.

For instance, leghorns are known for their high-volume egg production and hardiness, but they love to hunt and scratch so they don’t care much for small confinements.

They are vigorous and not docile, so they’re not a great fit for young kids who may want to attempt cuddling them. Leghorns also tend to be talkative, so they are better suited for backyards that have a bit of room away from neighbors.

On the other hand, varieties like the Orpington are great choices for families because they are excellent layers in addition to having a docile temperament for easy handling. As a bonus, their fluffy feathering allows them to tolerate cold climates, and they can lay throughout the winter. They also happen to be fairly quiet, so they have less of a chance of annoying your neighbors.

Although they require upkeep and upfront investment, chickens are relatively low-maintenance livestock and reward you with delicious, high-quality eggs. They also provide great enrichment for all ages, and their presence can provide a relaxing backyard atmosphere.

“The chickens are fun to do. They’re always doing something and are fun to watch. … They’re kind of peaceful, really. They’re a good way to have animals without a big commitment,” Puhek said.

If you would like to take a deeper dive into chicken raising research, “Storey’s Guide to Raising Chickens” offers comprehensive guidance on everything you need to know for a healthy and well-managed flock.

There is no shortage of online content creators who love sharing their experiences with chickens. You can find @purelychickens on Instagram for bite-sized videos and pieces of advice.

To learn more from the Puheks, visit the Otis Orchards Library 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, or the Fairfield Library from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

You can learn more about their farm and even order some eggs at sphomestead.farm.