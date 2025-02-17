Dear Annie: President’s Day thoughts

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Readers: Wishing you all a very happy Presidents Day. Hope you are having the day off to relax and unwind. Here are some inspirational quotes from past presidents.

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” – Barack Obama

“It is understanding that gives us an ability to have peace. When we understand the other fellow’s viewpoint, and he understands ours, then we can sit down and work out our differences.” – Harry S. Truman

“Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence.” – Calvin Coolidge

“No man is worth his salt who is not ready at all times to risk his body, to risk his well-being, to risk his life, in a great cause.” – Theodore Roosevelt

“In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing.” – Theodore Roosevelt

“No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave.” – Calvin Coolidge

“We must not then depend alone upon the love of liberty in the soul of man for its preservation.” – John Adams

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

“All of us share this world for but a brief moment in time. The question is whether we spend that time focused on what pushes us apart, or whether we commit ourselves to an effort – a sustained effort – to find common ground, to focus on the future we seek for our children, and to respect the dignity of all human beings.” – Barack Obama

“And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country. My fellow citizens of the world: ask not what America will do for you, but what together we can do for the freedom of man.” – John F. Kennedy

“Be courteous to all, but intimate with few, and let those few be well tried before you give them your confidence; true friendship is a plant of slow growth, and must undergo and withstand the shocks of adversity before it is entitled to the appellation.” – George Washington

“I would rather belong to a poor nation that was free than to a rich nation that had ceased to be in love with liberty.” – Woodrow Wilson

“Strong hearts and helpful hands are needed, and, fortunately, we have them in every part of our beloved country.” – William McKinley

“National character cannot be built by law. It is the sum of the moral fiber of its individuals.” – Herbert Hoover

“We are bound together by the most powerful of all ties, our fervent love for freedom and independence, which knows no homeland but the human heart.” – Gerald Ford

“Too old to plant trees for my own gratification, I shall do it for my posterity.” – Thomas Jefferson

“The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today. Let us move forward with strong and active faith.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

“If we do not want to die together in war, we must learn to live together in peace.” – Harry S. Truman

“If we want to invest in the prosperity of our nation, we must invest in the education of our children so that their talents may be fully employed.” – Bill Clinton

