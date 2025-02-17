Top social security official leaves after Musk team seeks data access

Alan Rappeport, Andrew Duehren and Nicholas Nehamas New York Times

WASHINGTON – The top official at the Social Security Administration stepped down this weekend after members of Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency sought access to sensitive personal data about millions of Americans held by the agency, according to people familiar with the matter.

The resignation of Michelle King, the acting commissioner, is the latest abrupt departure of a senior federal official who refused to provide Musk’s lieutenants with access to closely held data. Musk’s team has been embedding with agencies across the federal government and seeking access to private data as part of what it has said is an effort to root out fraud and waste.

Spokespeople for the Social Security Administration and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A family member said King had no comment.

Social Security payments account for about $1.5 trillion, or a fifth, of annual federal spending in the United States. President Donald Trump has pledged not to enact cuts to the program’s retirement benefits, but he has indicated that he is willing to look for ways to cut wasteful or improper spending from the retirement program that pays benefits to millions of Americans.

An audit produced by the Social Security Administration’s inspector general last year found that from 2015 to 2022, the agency paid almost $8.6 trillion in benefits and made approximately $71.8 billion in improper payments that usually involved recipients getting too much money.

Musk’s team at the Social Security Administration was seeking access to internal data that provides extensive personal information about Americans, according to a former agency employee familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation.

“SSA has comprehensive medical records of people who have applied for disability benefits,” said Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, a group that promotes the expansion of Social Security. “It has our bank information, our earnings records, the names and ages of our children, and much more.”

Warning about the risks of Musk’s team accessing the data, Altman added, “There is no way to overstate how serious a breach this is.”

King was replaced by Leland Dudek, a career official who has been overseeing the agency’s anti-fraud office, according to people familiar with the matter. He did not respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.