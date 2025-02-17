Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: A look ahead to WSU, Saint Mary’s, and the rising play of Innocenti, Ajayi

From staff reports

With four games remaining, the final stretch of the West Coast Conference regular season promises to put Gonzaga to the test.

On Wednesday, the Zags will face Washington State in front of what should be a mostly crimson-packed crowd at Beasley Coliseum. After that, it’s three Quad 1 games: Saint Mary’s at home on Saturday, followed by road games at Santa Clara (Feb. 25) and San Francisco (March 1).

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox break down the WSU matchup, look ahead to the rough stretch ahead and talk about the recent impacts of Emmanuel Innocenti and Michael Ajayi.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, and Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.