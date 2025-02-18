District 6 tournament: Emerson Lippoldt hits late hook to lift Central Valley boys over North Central; CV girls run away from Southridge

Central Valley guard Cameron Walls gets by North Central’ Trevelle Jones for a basket during Tuesday’s District 6 3A semifinal at Central Valley High. (James Snook/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Central Valley and North Central have met a lot through the years since their first meeting on Feb. 15, 1924 – 141 times in all, but only three times in the postseason.

The fourth time – Tuesday’s District 6 3A semifinal – may be the most unique. North Central played a 2A schedule this season, qualified for the 3A playoffs by virtue of finishing above .500 in the Greater Spokane League 2A division, then upset top-seeded Kennewick 56-53 in a district first-round game on Saturday.

Central Valley might have been inspired to defend the 3A ranks from the Wolfpack, but it took every second of the game to figure out.

Sophomore post Emerson Lippoldt hit a baby hook with 3.3 seconds left, NC’s potential buzzer-beater went long and the Bears (12-10) outlasted the Wolfpack (16-7) 61-59 to punch their ticket to state.

CV plays at Mt. Spokane in the district title game on Saturday. North Central hosts University in a loser-out Thursday.

Lippoldt finished with 12 points, six in the fourth quarter. Orland Axton led CV with 14 points, Branson Olson had 13 and Cameron Walls added 11. Makai Daniels led NC with 23 points.

“NC’s a damn good team,” Central Valley coach TJ Milless said. “Makai is a great player. They’ve got some shooters, good athletes. But hey, we came into this game and we knew that we could compete with a team like that.”

“It feels great,” Olson, one of three seniors on a young CV team, said. “We did it for football, too, so I’m just trying to end things on a good note.”

Milless heaped praise on his young post Lippoldt.

“Emerson’s been putting in the work since June,” Milless said. “Coming off a broken leg, the kid was here every day in the summer, every day, supporting his team, learning, getting better, every day mentally. We knew he’d be here for the big moments.”

NC trailed by as many as 17 points in the second quarter and was down 37-23 at halftime.

Daniels hit a 3-pointer to make it a 10-point game with three minutes left in the third quarter. He added a contested layup, and NC limited CV to six points in the quarter as the Wolfpack trailed 43-35 entering the fourth.

Daniels’ 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter made it a five-point game, and Nick Elliott’s 3-pointer with 3 minute, 30 seconds left made it 49-46. Isaac Williams tied it with a 3-pointer a minute later.

But Olson and Lippoldt scored on consecutive possessions in the paint, then Cameron Walls converted a three-point play to make it 58-53 with 1:15 to go. Williams hit a 3-pointer from the corner, NC forced a turnover with 29.5 seconds left and Daniels tied it again with a 3-pointer.

After Lippoldt’s go-ahead basket, CV intercepted the inbound pass but traveled, giving NC the ball at midcourt with 2.1 seconds left. Trevelle Jones passed it in to Daniels, but his fall-away baseline jumper was long.

“This is what we’ve been building for the past two years,” Milless said. “CV’s back. We’re coming.”

Girls

Central Valley 60, Southridge 24: Eden Sander scored 16 points and the second-seeded Bears (22-0) routed the third-seeded Suns (12-10) in a semifinal.

CV led 43-8 at the half.

CV, ranked No. 1 in 3A in the state RPI, qualifies for state and faces Kennewick on the road in the district championship game Saturday.

University of Washington-bound Brynn McGaughy had eight points and four rebounds but left the game midway through the second quarter and did not return.

“I think we expected a little bit more competition, but maybe (Southridge) was a little intimidated,” CV coach Jason Wilson said. “Leagues are different. You don’t know what you’re going to get sometimes.”

Six players scored in the first quarter for the Bears, led by Sander’s six, and they led 23-2 . Sander hit a couple of 3-pointers, McGaughy scored twice underneath and CV went up 39-6 midway through the second quarter. Gracie Lanphere hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to prompt a running clock

.