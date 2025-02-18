District 6 tournament: Mead boys stave off elimination in 4A, Mt. Spokane reaches 3A title game; Ferris girls upend Gonzaga Prep to stay alive in 4A

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s District 6 boys and girls basketball tournament action.

Boys 4A

Mead 71, Ferris 58: Bryce Lynd led four in double figures with 16 points and the third-seeded Panthers (18-5) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Saxons (8-15). Karson Maze and Nash Dunham scored 13 points apiece for Mead, which hosts Chiawana (18-3) in loser-out on Thursday. Connor Dean led Ferris with 16 points and Luke Roland added 14.

Chiawana 75, Lewis and Clark 47: Gage Williams scored 14 points and the fourth-seeded Riverhawks (18-3) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Tigers (5-18). Kruz Kimmet led LC with 13 points.

3A

Mt. Spokane 69, Walla Walla 42: Nalu Vargas scored 22 points, Jaden Ghoreishi added 15 and the second-seeded Wildcats (16-7) beat the visiting third-seeded Blue Devils (10-8) in a semifinal to earn a berth to state. Mt. Spokane hosts fourth-seeded Central Valley (12-10) for the district title Saturday.

University 68, Cheney 66: Jack Del Mese scored 28 points, Brady Bell added 22 and the sixth-seeded Titans (8-13) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Blackhawks (7-15). University travels to North Central for a loser-out on Thursday. Juleon Horyst and Grayson Burton scored 14 points apiece for Cheney.

2A

West Valley 53, Rogers 47: Nathan Zettle scored 17 points and the top-seeded Eagles (17-3) beat the fourth-seeded Pirates (9-12) at WV. Treshon Green led Rogers with 22 points. WV plays Pullman for district title on Thursday.

Pullman 75, Clarkston 39: Gavyn Dealy scored 22 points, Daniel Kwon added 16 and the second-seeded Greyhounds (16-5) eliminated the visiting third-seeded Bantams (11-12) at WV. Niko Ah Hi led Clarkston with 11 points.







Girls 4A

Ferris 57, Gonzaga Prep 50: Kayla Jones scored 23 points and the visiting fifth-seeded Saxons (9-14) eliminated the third-seeded Bullpups (15-8). Ferris travels to Kamiakin (16-4) for a loser-out on Thursday.

3A

Kennewick 52, Ridgeline 44: June Fiander scored 21 points and the top-seeded Lions (17-5) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Falcons (18-4) in a semifinal. Emma Myers and Madi Crowley scored 11 points apiece for Ridgeline, which hosts University in a loser-out on Thursday.

University 58, Mt. Spokane 56: McKenzie Handran scored 21 points, Keely Handran added 16 and the sixth-seeded Titans (11-10) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Wildcats (8-14). Karis Santucci led Mt. Spokane with 16 points and Abby Priddy had 12.

Hermiston (Ore.) 48, Cheney 34: The fifth-seeded Bulldogs (10-13) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Blackhawks (5-17). Details were unavailable.

2A

Deer Park 66, West Valley 26: Ashlan Bryant scored 18 points and the top-seeded Stags (20-0) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Eagles (9-11). Brynlee Ordinario led WV with 12 points. Deer Park hosts Clarkston for the district championship on Thursday.

Clarkston 59, Pullman 33: Reese deGroot and Aneysa Judy scored 12 points apiece and the second-seeded Bantams (17-4) beat the visiting third-seeded Greyhounds (14-7). Grace Kuhle led Pullman with 14 points.