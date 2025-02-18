Key matchup: Point guards Nate Calmese, Ryan Nembhard should see lots of each other in second WSU-Gonzaga matchup

PULLMAN – Washington State’s Nate Calmese has already recorded one career victory over Gonzaga. The Washington transfer never saw the floor, but he was part of postgame locker room celebrations when the Huskies pulled off an 78-73 upset over the Zags last season in Seattle.

Calmese was the top contributor for Washington State last month when the Cougars traveled to Spokane to renew their regional rivalry with Gonzaga, but his final statistics – 20 points, eight assists and four steals – became a footnote in an 88-75 loss at McCarthey Athletic Center.

The junior guard is hoping to get the best of both worlds in his third career meeting with Gonzaga on Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum .

Calmese is WSU’s leading scorer at 15.8 points per game, second in assists at 4.1 per game and perhaps the best barometer for how the Cougars will fare on a given night.

The guard has registered at least 20 points in eight games this season, but his three single-digit scoring performances in West Coast Conference play have also coincided with WSU’s most lopsided losses.

Calmese scored five points in a 77-56 loss at Saint Mary’s, two points in a 75-51 loss at San Francisco and three points in a 93-65 loss at Santa Clara, committing more turnovers (eight) than he had made field goals (four) in those games.

Still, the junior guard is capable of a scoring flurry at any moment. That’s why he’s a priority on Gonzaga’s scouting report entering the second matchup of the season between the schools.

Calmese, who averaged 17.6 points as a freshman at Lamar before scoring 4.1 per game in limited opportunities last season at UW, is back to playing big minutes, averaging 30.3 this season for first-year WSU coach David Riley.

One of two primary ball-handlers for the Cougars, along with LeJuan Watts, Calmese possesses a quick first step that allows him to beat defenders off the dribble, drive to the basket and pass out to WSU’s capable 3-point shooters. He’s also been prone to turnovers, averaging 3.2 per game on a WSU team that ranks No. 345 nationally at 14.8 per game.

In the first meeting between the Zags and Cougs, Calmese matched up with Ryan Nembhard, but those two didn’t see much of each other in the first half after GU’s point guard picked up his second foul with just less than 10 remaining.

When the Zags have the ball Wednesday, Calmese’s primary objective will be to prevent Nembhard from getting comfortable as a playmaker.

On the opposite end, Nembhard will look to keep Calmese out of the lane, ideally without picking up early fouls that could result in an early trip to the bench.