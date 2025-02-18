Terry Davis: Medical Lake project shows progress toward bridging the digital divide

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Terry Davis

Access to reliable, high-speed internet is no longer a luxury – it’s an essential service that opens doors to opportunity in education, health care, employment and community engagement. In rural areas like Medical Lake, however, high-speed internet has often remained out of reach for many residents. That’s why expanding broadband availability in Medical Lake is a significant milestone, not just for the community.

The project in the city of Medical Lake has connected hundreds of homes and businesses to high-speed internet, with a total of 1,600 connections to be completed this year. This achievement is becoming a reality without any public funding. This effort is part of a larger project that also is expanding access to broadband to the Four Lakes area and Cheney. Comcast was able to identify these areas of greatest need in Eastern Washington, which are communities that have previously been underserved, demonstrating that the right investment can yield remarkable results.

Comcast’s approach, however, allowed for a much more cost-effective solution for network construction. By tapping into its existing network in the greater Spokane area, we were able to minimize construction costs while addressing the broadband needs of residents. The project’s success underscores the importance of having broadband providers with established infrastructure in place.

For many rural communities and public agencies, the cost of building new network infrastructure is simply prohibitive. In those situations, private sector providers who already have existing networks and expertise to extend services can be a game-changer. New providers would have had to start from scratch and build entirely new infrastructure, a process that could have cost millions more.

Despite the success of projects like this one, the need for expanded broadband access remains urgent across the state, especially in Spokane County. There are still many communities, particularly in more rural and remote areas, which lack the reliable, high-speed internet necessary for education, healthcare, and economic growth. According to the Washington State Broadband Office, nearly 5% of residents are currently without high-speed internet, and the cost to reach these underserved areas remains a significant challenge.

To address this gap, the Federal Government committed over $48 billion to the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment grant program, with Washington state set to receive over $1.23 billion that will come online over the next five years. While this funding represents a major step forward, it will not be enough to achieve universal broadband access. A funding gap of nearly $500 million remains to reach the 5% of residents still unconnected.

Private sector companies play an invaluable role in connecting our communities to the information resources they need and we’re working with government organizations like Broadlinc to find more solutions in Spokane County. Boosted by BEAD funds and working with local governments, private broadband companies can more quickly scale and bring high-speed internet to more underserved areas.

Residents will feel the benefits of any rural broadband infrastructure for years to come. With access to high-speed internet, families can engage in telehealth visits, children can complete school assignments, and individuals can take advantage of remote work opportunities. For a rural community, this kind of connectivity is more than just a convenience – it’s a lifeline that can improve quality of life, drive economic growth, and create new opportunities for all.

As the state continues to make use of BEAD funding, more projects like Chattaroy, Four Lakes and Medical Lake can help us move closer to the goal of ensuring every resident, no matter where they live, has access to the opportunities that high-speed internet provides.

Comcast’s Medical Lake project is just one example of progress being made, but it’s clear that more work needs to be done to ensure that every rural community has access to the broadband infrastructure it needs. Comcast’s expansions in Cheney, Four Lakes and Medical Lake prove that with the right partnerships and investments, bridging the digital divide is not just possible – it’s happening right now.

Terry Davis is senior director of government affairs for Comcast in the Pacific Northwest.