WSU releases spring football schedule, with one open practice scheduled in Spokane

PULLMAN – Washington State has finalized its spring football schedule.

Under first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers, who accepted the job in late December, the Cougars will hold 15 practices from March 1-April 12. WSU will also host an open practice at ONE Spokane Stadium at 9 a.m. March 29.

The Cougars will practice Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Taylor Sports Complex, Rogers Practice Field and Gesa Field. WSU’s spring schedule will conclude with its annual Crimson and Gray spring game, set for April 12 at Gesa Field. The starting time is TBD.

In a change of course from previous approaches, WSU will not hold any spring scrimmages this year. The Cougars conducted two last spring.

The Cougars have much to sort out. It’s likely Zevi Eckhaus will be WSU’s QB come fall, but among nearly 40 offseason departures via the transfer portal plus former coach Jake Dickert and his staff, the Cougars’ program is changing in multiple ways.

New offensive coordinator Danny Freund and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit will get their first chances to install their schemes. Up-and-coming players – such as cornerback Kamani Jackson, tight end Trey Leckner and offensive lineman Noah Dunham – will also get opportunities to shine.

WSU’s spring practice schedule

March 1, 9 a.m.

March 4, 6:30 a.m.

March 6, 6:30 a.m.

March 18, 6:30 a.m.

March 20, 6:30 a.m.

March 22, 9 a.m.

March 25, 6:30 a.m.

March 27, 6:30 a.m.

March 29, 9 a.m. ( ONE Spokane Stadium)

April 1, 6:30 a.m.

April 3, 6:30 a.m.

April 5, 9 a.m.

April 8, 6:30 a.m.

April 10, 6:30 a.m.

April 12, TBD (Crimson and Gray Game at Gesa Field)