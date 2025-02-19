Acting deputy AG Emil Bove in N.Y. court to defend Eric Adams decision

By Shayna Jacobs and Jeremy Roebuck washington post

Top Justice Department officials are defending their decision to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) in front of a federal judge who had signaled his interest in further scrutinizing their reasons for doing so.

The Wednesday afternoon hearing before U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho comes days after the government’s push to withdraw its case sparked open conflict within the Justice Department, leading to resignations in protest from eight veteran department lawyers, including Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor.

Four of Adams’s deputy mayors have also quit in recent days, and Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has publicly expressed concerns about the mayor’s ability to remain in his position. Under New York law, the governor has the power to remove the mayor from office, but no one in Hochul’s position has exercised that power throughout the state’s history.

Ho ordered Justice Department leaders to be prepared to discuss “the reasons for the government’s motion” to dismiss the Adams case and “the procedure for resolution of the motion.”

Under the law, Ho must sign off before the charges are withdrawn, but he has only limited authority to refuse to do so. In his order setting the hearing, the judge noted that courts typically do not deny prosecutors’ requests to dismiss their cases unless doing so is “clearly contrary to manifest public interest.”

“The court has very little discretion here,” the judge said at the start of the Wednesday proceeding. “I’m well aware of this.”

In an extraordinary move last week, acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove ordered Danielle Sassoon, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, to end the case, stating explicitly that his decision was not based on the evidence or legal theories driving the prosecution.

Instead, he said, the matter was interfering with Adams’ ability to cooperate with President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement endeavors and efforts to address violent crime. Bove also argued any trial could interfere with New York City’s mayoral election, in which Adams intends to run for re-election, later this year.

Sassoon quit in protest, saying in a resignation letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi that the decision amounted to a quid pro quo with the indicted mayor – the end of the case in exchange for Adams’ support of Trump’s mass deportation policies. Seven other Justice Department lawyers in New York and Washington – including most of the top managers in its public integrity division, which investigates corruption crimes – followed her out the door.

The latest departure came Monday. Ryan Crosswell, a 10-year veteran corruption prosecutor in Washington, told Bondi in his resignation letter that he could “no longer serve the department I love.”

He cited a Friday meeting, after the resignations of Sassoon and others, in which he said Bove threatened to fire all remaining public integrity division lawyers if none of them agreed to sign a court motion requesting dismissal of the Adams case.

“I cannot fathom how anyone would do this to the public servants he is supposed to be leading,” Crosswell wrote, adding in his message to Bondi: “You will fail without their support, and they will fail without yours.”

Bove and two others – Toni Bacon, acting head of the department’s criminal division, and veteran corruption prosecutor Edward Sullivan – eventually signed a motion filed Friday formally requesting an end to the Adams case.

But as Wednesday’s hearing began, Bove sat alone at the prosecution table. It is highly unusual for a deputy attorney general – the Justice Department’s No. 2 position – to argue a case in court, let alone without other prosecutors who would typically handle such matters.

Seated behind Bove in the courtroom gallery was his former law partner, Todd Blanche. Just months ago, Bove and Blanche had been working as Trump’s personal defense attorneys.

Blanche is awaiting a Senate confirmation vote to become the permanent deputy attorney general. At that point, Bove is expected to move to the permanent role of principal associate deputy attorney general.

Adams was charged in September with counts of wire fraud, bribery and seeking illegal campaign donations.

Prosecutors alleged he had forged improper relationships with wealthy Turkish businesspeople and one government official from whom he had accepted travel upgrades, luxury hotels rooms and other perks.

He has denied those accusations. Adams’ attorneys have balked at any suggestion they offered the Trump administration a deal to bring an end to the federal case.

“There was no quid pro quo,” defense attorney Alex Spiro wrote in a court filing Tuesday. “Period.”