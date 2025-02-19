Coeur d’Alene massage parlors lose license amid accusations of sexual criminal activity

Coeur d’Alene officials have stripped multiple local massage parlors of their licenses following an investigation into criminal sexual activity, according to a release from the city’s police department.

Over the past few months, investigations were undertaken of Oriental Massage Spa, Red Sea Massage, Oriental Body Work, Asia Massage and Chinese Massage for accusations of unwanted touching.

Investigators also believe there may be employees with the establishments who are victims of human trafficking, the release said.

Prosecutors did not pursue criminal charges because the nature of the case is “challenging,” the release said, but the accusations were compelling enough for the city to revoke the parlors’ licenses.

Anyone with information about sexual activity at those businesses is encouraged to call Det. Newbill at (208) 292-5778.