Deer Park woman dies in Highway 395 crash

A Deer Park resident died after crossing the center line and colliding with an oncoming vehicle Tuesday evening on U.S. Highway 395, 15 miles south of Colville, according to Washington State Patrol.

Denya M. Wilkins, 49, was driving north on the highway at Addy-Gifford Road about 5:10 p.m. when she crossed the Toyota 4Runner she was driving into the southbound lanes and hit a vehicle, WSP said in a news release.

Wilkins, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, troopers said. The other driver was uninjured.

The highway didn’t fully reopen until about 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to WSP.

WSP is investigating the cause of the crash.