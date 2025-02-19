District 6 basketball: Reardan boys knock off Colfax in semifinal; Readan, NWC girls reach district title game

The Colfax boys team spent several weeks this season in the top spot in the state 2B RPI, and only three times this season had been held to fewer than 55 points.

Make that four.

Rysen Soliday scored 22 points, Jakari Singleton added 19 and Northeast 2B North Division champion Reardan beat the South Division No. 2 Bulldogs 64-54 in a District 6 2B semifinal at West Valley High School on Wednesday to earn a bid to state.

Jayce Kelly and Adrik Jenkin scored 13 points apiece for Colfax and Ledger Kelly added 11.

Reardan (21-1) faces Freeman in the district title game on Saturday; Colfax (20-3) takes on Liberty in a winner-to-state on Friday.

“It’s what we try to do every game,” Reardan coach Jake Green said of the defensive effort. “It’s just nice that we were able to execute and take care of it in this situation. The boys were just locked in.”

Soliday hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the first quarter then added a pair of baskets in the paint. Maverik Sobotta completed a late three-point play and Reardan led 20-12 .

Reardan’s scoring slowed in the second quarter, while Jenkin and Jayce Kelly hit consecutive 3s late in the quarter for Colfax. The Screaming Eagles led 29-27 at halftime.

It stayed close through most of the third quarter, but Singleton scored with a couple of spin moves in the paint, and Justin Vaughn hit a corner 3-pointer. Reardan led 45-38 entering the fourth quarter.

Singleton had nine in the quarter.

“When he wants it, we’re gonna give it to him. Most definitely,” Green said. “If he’s ready to go to work, we’re going to him all day.”

Vaughn hit again at the start of the fourth quarter to put Reardan up by 12. Colfax fought back to six twice, then Jenkin got loose for a fast-break dunk to make it 54-50 with 2:38 left to play.

Soliday made a floater in the lane, the Screaming Eagles got a stop, then Zander Thornton hit a 3-pointer from the corner to make it a nine-point game with 1:14 left. Reardan made 5 of 6 at the line to ice it.

Freeman 71, Northwest Christian 56: Tanner Goldsmith hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Colton Wells added 18 points and the Scotties (19-3) beat the Crusaders (17-6) in a semifinal.

Freeman trailed by one after one, but Wells and Goldsmith took over the second quarter. Wells scored 12, Goldsmith hit four 3-pointers and the Scotties led 46-28 at the half.

Liberty 52 Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 50: JJ Hodl scored 20 points and the third-seeded Lancers (12-12) eliminated the fifth-seeded Broncos (10-14) in a loser-out. Brody Boness led LRS with 22 points.

St. George’s 69, Kettle Falls 41: Shawn Jones scored 34 points and the third-seeded Dragons (13-11) eliminated the sixth-seeded Bulldogs (5-17). Mace Thivierge led Kettle Falls with 20 points. St. George’s plays Northwest Christian in a loser-out on Friday.

Girls

Reardan 46, Davenport 34: Tenice Waters scored 20 points and the top-seeded Screaming Eagles (20-2) beat the third-seeded Gorillas (19-4) in a semifinal at West Valley. Reardan plays Northwest Christian in the district championship on Saturday. Glenna Soliday had 15 points for Davenport, which plays Liberty in a loser-out on Friday.

Northwest Christian 53, Freeman 47: Macy Shamblin scored 17 points and the second-seeded Crusaders (19-3) knocked off the top-seeded Scotties (17-5) in a semifinal. Taylee Phelps led Freeman with 23 points. Freeman falls to a loser-out on Friday.

Liberty 59, Kettle Falls 28: Tyla Tiegs scored 17 points, Kendall Denny and Jordyn Jeske added 14 apiece and the third-seeded Lancers (17-7) eliminated the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (14-10).