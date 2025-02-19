How the Seahawks will benefit from the reported increase in salary cap

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – With the NFL free agency period less than three weeks away, teams are still waiting to hear how much money they will have to spend on player salaries in 2025.

On Wednesday, they got their first inkling for the 2025 salary cap and learned it will be higher than many had expected.

According to several national reports, the NFL released a memo to teams stating the cap will fall somewhere from $277.5 million to $281.5 million.

That’s a significant increase from the $255.4 million of 2024 and higher than estimates for 2025.

The salary-tracking site OvertheCap.com was using $272.5 million to calculate cap numbers for the 2025 season.

The increase obviously benefits all teams equally.

Still, the Seahawks and other teams that are tight against the cap may be breathing more of a sigh of relief than most.

OTC has listed the Seahawks as $13.4 million over the cap and $16.7 million over in effective cap space, which takes into account money that will be needed to pay draft picks.

OTC amended those numbers on Wednesday to use a cap of $279.5 million, splitting the difference in the projected estimates. With that number, the Seahawks were listed at $6.4 million over the cap and $9.7 million in effective cap space.

The salary cap is calculated by pooling league revenue (league media revenue/TV, postseason revenue/league ventures and local revenue) and setting aside 48.8% for player salaries.

The rest goes to teams (for nonplayer salary use) and the league.

The cap has typically risen each year as league revenue rises. The league stated Wednesday that the 2025 cap rose a little more thanks to a deferral in 2024.

The league said the final amount for 2025 would likely be determined by next week but wanted to give an estimate so teams can prepare for the NFL combine in Indianapolis, which begins Monday.

That will make it easier for teams as they negotiate with agents of pending free agents or their own players who may want to extend. Teams can begin negotiating with external free agents on March 10 but can talk to agents of their own players at any time.

Informal talks with agents at the combine usually make it clearer what the market will be for free agents and position groups.

The Seahawks made one big cap-saving move this offseason by restructuring the contract of defensive lineman Leonard Williams. They added void years in 2027 and 2028 to Williams’ deal, enabling them to turn $18.745 million of his salary for 2025 into a bonus and spread it out over four years. That cut Williams’ cap hit for this season by $14.06 million.

The Seahawks, and all NFL teams, have to get cap compliant by 9 a.m. on March 10. Wednesday’s news will make it easier for the Seahawks to accomplish that feat.

During an appearance on Seattle Sports 710 last week, Seahawks president of football operations and general manager John Schneider downplayed the team’s cap issues by responding with a sarcastic comment of “doomsday” when the topic was brought up.

The Seahawks might be able to quickly get cap compliant by redoing the contract of rush end Uchenna Nwosu, something that appears to be under consideration.

ESPN reported last week that the Seahawks appear to have pushed back a date in Nwosu’s contract when $6 million of his $14.48 million salary for 2025 would become guaranteed. OCT had listed that date as last Friday.

As ESPN noted, one reason to push back the date would be for the two sides to work out a new deal that would bring down Nwosu’s $21.168 million cap number for 2025.

But he has played just 12 games in the two seasons since because of injuries. He has a cap hit of $16.018 million for the 2026 season.

The Seahawks have a few other avenues for cap relief.

Among those is releasing receiver Tyler Lockett, which would save $17 million against the cap and in cash. Releasing rush end Dre’Mont Jones would save $16 million in salary and $11.5 million against the cap.

The Seahawks could also redo the deals of each to bring down their hits.

They are expected to consider contract extensions for quarterback Geno Smith and receiver DK Metcalf. The setting of the cap number will make it clearer for each side if/when negotiations begin.

Schneider cautioned on his radio appearance last week that the Seahawks aren’t likely to spend all available cap space immediately and will make sure to save some for needs down the road, including possible in-season acquisitions.