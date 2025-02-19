No-Li Brewhouse gets World’s Best Stout nod by Forbes magazine after winning global competition

From staff reports

Forbes magazine listed No-Li Brewhouse’s Wrecking Ball Imperial Stout as one of the “World’s Best Stouts” after it won a silver medal at the European Beer Star Competition.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Wrecking Ball celebrated on a global stage,” Cole Bryant, vice president of business operations at No-Li Brewhouse, said in a news release.

Wrecking Ball Imperial Stout is known for robust, velvety flavors with notes of dark chocolate and roasted malt.

At the European competition, the gold medal was awarded to the Riegele Noctus 1000 from Brauerei S. Riegele in Germany and the bronze medal was awarded to the El Matador from Juguetes Perdidos in Argentina.

No-Li placed second among the 2,360 beer entries from 50 countries. The competition had 144 judges from 29 nations.

“This achievement is a testament to the passion and craftsmanship that drives everything we do here in Spokane,” Bryant said.