Rent cap bill moves ahead in WA Senate

By Laurel Demkovich Washington State Standard

A bill to cap yearly rent increases cleared another obstacle in the state Senate on Wednesday.

A year after a similar bill died in the Senate Housing Committee, the panel approved legislation that limits annual rent hikes to 7% for tenants across the state.

Last year, one senator on the committee refused to vote yes or no on the policy, effectively killing it. This year, there are new — more progressive — faces on the committee, which helped solidify Wednesday’s passage. Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, was the lone Democrat who did not approve the measure, voting “without recommendation.”

The proposal still has a ways to go before becoming law, but with the committee vote, it is becoming clearer that Democrats may have the support they need in the Legislature to get it across the finish line.

Senate Bill 5222 prohibits landlords from raising rent and fees more than 7% during any 12-month period. They could set the rent at whatever level they want at the start of someone’s tenancy. The bill also requires landlords to give 180 days notice before an increase of 3% or more and limits some move-in and deposit fees.

There are some exceptions, including buildings operated by nonprofits and residential construction that is 10 years old or less.

Supporters of the proposal say it is necessary to help keep people avoid homelessness, but opponents say it may disincentivize new development at a time when Washington needs more housing.

Sen. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, said he is sympathetic to renters who face high increases.

“But what’s even worse is having housing just go away,” Goehner said.

Supporters of the policy disagree with that assessment.

“We can both build more housing and stabilize tenants today,” Sen. Emily Alvarado, D-Seattle, said. “This bill simply provides some common sense guardrails that say landlords can’t raise the rent to an excessive level.”

The Senate bill now heads to the Ways and Means Committee for further consideration. Meanwhile, in the House, where the bill passed last year, the policy has cleared two committees and is awaiting a vote on the floor.