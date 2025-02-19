Signature gathering can begin in effort to recall Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice

By Jasper Kenzo Sundeen Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice will not appeal an effort to recall him from office.

That means the campaign to recall Curtice can start gathering the more than 13,000 signatures needed to get the recall on the ballot.

“We have already begun the process by forming a PAC registered with the PDC for the recall effort, called ‘Justice League of Yakima,’ ” said Republican Precinct Committee Officer Kenton Gartrell in an email. “We are currently preparing petition locations, printing petition papers, and fundraising for ad campaigns.”

Gartrell is one of the three Republican precinct committee officers who filed paperwork to recall Curtice in December, alleging the coroner violated his oath of office and committed malfeasance and misfeasance.

Curtice is accused of lying to the police about taking illicit drugs from dead bodies at work and snorting them in his office. He has been on a self-imposed paid administrative leave since Sept. 13.

The recall accuses Curtice of illegal drug use in connection with official duties, mishandling personal property and evidence from the deceased, impairing the operations of the coroner’s office, and a prolonged, indefinite absence from work.

In January, Curtice was charged in Yakima County District Court with official misconduct, lying to a public servant and evidence tampering, all gross misdemeanors. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf. The criminal charges are separate from the recall effort.

As an elected official, Curtice can be removed from office only by resigning, being recalled or voted out when his term expires. Yakima County commissioners have called on him to resign.

Recall procedures

After Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught found a factual basis for a petition to recall Curtice and a ballot synopsis was approved on Jan. 24, Curtice had 16 days to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

“That deadline passed and we elected not to appeal it,” said Bill Pickett, Curtice’s attorney.

Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said the 180-day window for collecting petition signatures is open and county officials are reviewing the petition for legal compliance.

Ross said petitioners must gather 25% of the total votes cast for candidates in the last coroner election, which took place in 2022.

In that election, 53,951 people voted for a candidate, so petitioners need 13,488 signatures. Gartrell said they plan to gather 18,000 in case some signatures are rejected.

Signatures must come from registered Yakima County voters. Ross said that if the signatures are submitted and validated by May 7, the recall could appear on the 2025 primary election ballot. The next deadline for submission and validation would be Aug. 4 for the 2025 general election in November.

Gartrell said petitioners’ goal is to meet a late spring deadline. Curtice is up for election in 2026.

Ross said those deadlines are when signatures must be turned in and verified – officials must check to make sure petitions are signed by registered voters.

“Verifying signatures on a petition takes considerably longer than verifying signatures on ballots since we have to first make sure the voter is even registered,” Ross said in an email. “Signatures on petitions are much sloppier than signatures on ballots. Deciphering the printed name can be a challenge.”

Gartrell said petitioners will submit signatures as they receive them, which Ross said is allowed and will make the process more efficient.

Pickett said Curtice’s objections had been voiced in front of Judge Naught and they felt that was sufficient.

“We noted objections to the recall process at the initial hearing,” he said.

At the time, attorney Brett Goodman said Curtice deserves to be presumed innocent.

Curtice’s next steps will depend on how the recall campaign goes, Pickett said.

Gartrell said petitioners welcome donations and volunteers. People who want to be involved can email JusticeLeagueOfYakima@protonmail.com or contact Gartrell on Facebook.

Curtice ran as a Republican, and the local party would be involved with recommending a replacement if he steps down or is recalled.