State wrestling preview: University’s Samuel Thomas, Mt. Spokane’s Jayson Bonnett aim to avenge past disapointments at Mat Classic 36

University's Samuel Thomas, top, looks to the referee as he tries to secure a pin during his District 6 3A boys tournament final match on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at Hermiston High School in Hermiston, Oregon. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

In the weeks following Mat Classic 35 a year ago, the last thing Samuel Thomas wanted to see was a wrestling mat.

The then-junior University High School standout was coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss in the State 3A boys 165-pound final, his second consecutive championship loss on the state’s biggest stage.

“I took a lot of time off from wrestling after that loss,” Thomas said. “It was a really hard match for me to process, losing in an ultimate tiebreaker like I did.”

But giving up was never an option for Thomas, and the U-Hi senior captain has come back physically and mentally stronger than before.

“I look at winning and losing a lot different now, and that has helped me be a better version of myself,” Thomas said. “I’ve lost matches this year, but putting in my best effort and never giving up is a better indicator for me of how I’m performing.”

That mindset will be key for Thomas and the thousands of other wrestlers who will fill the Tacoma Dome Thursday through Saturday for Mat Classic 36 in Tacoma.

Not only is Thomas feeling confident in his own abilities this time around, but he’s ready to see his team reach new heights.

With the help of Thomas and two-time Mat Classic champion Czar Quintanilla, the Titans edged top-ranked Hermiston (Oregon) in the District 6 tournament two weeks ago – qualifying 12 wrestlers to state in the process.

“At the start of the season we set team goals, and this was one of the tournaments that we wanted to win,” Thomas said after district. “Knowing that all of our guys put points on the board and battled through the back channels for important points shows how much we believe in our group. Our wrestling room stepped it up once the postseason hit and that extra effort was on full display here.”

University coach Ryan Montang credits the pair for leading the charge in the practice room to keep pushing as the season gets longer and matches get harder.

“Sam and Czar are obviously great wrestlers, they have been for a long time, and right now they’re stepping up their game,” Montang said. “That’s what great wrestlers do, is they continue to improve and continue to pick things apart and find things that they can get better at. And both of those guys are peaking right now.”

Thomas is not the only Greater Spokane League wrestler going into Mat Classic with a history to avenge, though, as Mt. Spokane senior Jayson Bonnett shares a similar golden goal that has evaded him over the past two state tournaments.

Bonnett took second place in 2023 and was third last year, losing to brothers Elijah Cater and Emanuel Cater from Silas High School in Tacoma in respective state tournaments.

“I think back to that first final, and I was just that sophomore kid that was in over my head and super nervous,” Bonnett said. “I remember just going out trying to be defensive and I got pinned in the first period because I was overthinking who I was against.

“Now I tell myself, though, that it doesn’t matter who I wrestle, I just have to go out there and wrestle my match, my way.”

Bonnett has thrived living by that strategy this season, claiming the district title at 144 pounds and adding a Tri-State crown back in December.

He also carries the weight on his shoulders of trying to help a Mt. Spokane program find its footing again after claiming three consecutive State 3A titles from 2018-20.

“We have a tradition of winning here, and I take a lot of pride in continuing that,” Bonnett said. “We’ve had individual champions the past two years and I want to make that three in a row. But I also want to show these other guys in the room what is possible and remind them that we are one of the top teams in the state.”

Bonnett and Thomas are ranked first in the state by Washington Wrestling Report at their respective weights in 3A going into Mat Classic, but Thomas knows that records and rankings mean nothing inside the Tacoma Dome.

“I realized last year that there’s always somebody who wants to be better and you just have to outwork them,” Thomas said. “So coming into this year, I knew that I had to be the one that was outworking everybody. There’s no way that I was gonna come in second again. I can’t.”

Other things to watch at Mat Classic 36:

• Brink of history: University senior Libby Roberts will look to become the fifth girl in state history to win four Mat Classic titles.

If she can complete the feat, Roberts would join Kiona-Benton’s Sheridan McDonald (2008-11), Grandview’s Desiree Zavala (2013-16), Puyallup ‘s Jordyn Bartelson (2013-16) and Davis’ Cameron Guerin (2015-18) as four-timers.

She would also become just the second GSL wrestler – boy or girl – to win four titles, joining North Central’s Clai Quintanilla (2014-17).

The Mead boys are also looking to make it four consecutive team titles, but the task took a tougher turn this past offseason when the Panthers were reclassified from 3A to 4A.

Mead must contend against defending 4A champion Tahoma, along with the likes of Sunnyside and Skyview.

The Panthers were dominant in the District 6 4A boys tournament, winning by nearly 200 points and qualifying 18 wrestlers to state.

In 2A, Orting is also seeking its fourth consecutive team title, but fellow three-time champion Toppenish is moving up from 1A to 2A, creating one of the weekend’s most-anticipated clashes.

• More wrestlers, more finals: With the continued growth of wrestling on the boys and girls side in the state, changes were made to the postseason schedule this year to make state brackets larger.

Mat Classic is now a three-day event, with all-day Thursday and Friday evening featuring four classifications (4A and 3A boys, 4A and 3A girls), while Friday morning and all-day Saturday will handle the other five (2A, 1A, 2B/1B boys and 2A, 1A/2B/1B girls).

Friday evening’s finals for the large schools is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., while the smaller school finals on Saturday are slated for 5 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.wiaa.com.