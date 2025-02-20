A Grip on Sports: The records tell us who they are, a lesson Gonzaga’s easy win over WSU in Pullman taught once more

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s almost 30 games into the college basketball season. Those of us who follow the game shouldn’t be surprised by much. To paraphrase Bill Parcells, the records indicate the essence of each team. And yet, we wonder. Hope. Equivocate. The result last night in Pullman gave us all another lesson in why that’s not a great idea.

• Yes, college teams go through ups and downs. Dips and dashes. But by the end of February, there is enough evidence, enough data, enough feel to make definitive statements. And mine this morning are simple:

– Gonzaga has shaken off the midseason blahs and are playing at a high level;

– Washington State’s issues with rebounding, turnovers and the absence of the go-to scorer it had before Cedric Coward’s season-ending injury have submarined the Cougars’ season.

Taking the latter one first, it’s quite possible the 13-3 start to David Riley’s tenure at WSU was a mirage. Or it was a reality. Until it wasn’t. Since then, the Cougs have not been the same. Though, in one sense, their 12 games have all be remarkably similar. There are stretches in which Riley’s team plays well – last night, right out of the gate – and then there are too many stretches when it doesn’t – the last 10 minutes or so of the first half illustrated that point vividly.

The bad stretches have overwhelmed the good to the tune of nine losses in the last dozen games, including seven of eight, dropping the Cougars to 6-9 in West Coast Conference play. They were unable to change it Wednesday night, resulting in the 84-63 loss to Gonzaga in the most-anticipated game in Pullman for a while.

On the flip side resides Mark Few’s Bulldogs. After giving up 200 points combined in back-to-back mid-January WCC games, both losses, they’ve rallied on that side of the ball. The Cougars’ 63 points last night is the second-most GU has yielded in the eight games since. Not surprisingly, they have won seven of them, with the only blemish the 62-58 loss at conference-leader Saint Mary’s.

After killing the hopes of the Cougars, and most of the 10,219 in Beasley Coliseum (the game was a sellout but not everyone who bought a ticket showed up), Gonzaga now has a couple days to prep for Saturday’s chance for revenge.

And a much-needed possible Quad 1 win (in the NCAA’s NET rankings). Wednesday’s victory was not that. But neither was it a bad loss, something the Zags, 10th in the NET, have avoided all season – up or down.

They won’t have a chance for one, either, unless something really odd happens in the WCC tourney.

After Saturday, Gonzaga finishes with two more Quad 1 games next week, at Santa Clara and the Chase Center in San Francisco, a site still considered a home setting for USF. Win them all and the Zags head to Las Vegas with a 5-5 Quad 1 mark. And would seem to be a March Madness lock.

• If you watched the game last night on ESPN2, you might have noticed the empty seats. And yet Dave Flemming kept referring to it as a sellout. It was. All 12,058 seats were sold. Ergo, the sellout. But the Cougars are honest about attendance. They count the turnstile and release that. Hence the 10,219 number.

So why did more than 1,000 folks decide not to attend? The weather probably played a role. The roads from Spokane to Pullman were a little slick, though not as bad as they might have been. But, with the game on the Deuce, the travel issues might have been a simple excuse. Plus, the Zags were a double-digit favorite – and covered easily for those of you who worry about such things – so Gonzaga fans who bought their seats early may have just decided to enjoy the view from the TV room.

Some Cougar fans also purchased early and the recent dip in fortunes, combined with the travel, could have accounted for some of the empty seats.

Whatever, the place was loud to start. The students were doing their thing. The home team took an early lead. And, then, a quick run, a double-digit lead for the visitors, another run to the break and the place wasn’t the same.

• It was nice to see Beasley nearly full again. It hasn’t happened often since the Tony Bennett years. And those consecutive NCAA seasons ended a drought that dated back to Kelvin Sampson’s time in Pullman. Funny, one of those former WSU mentors is still a college head coach. Has a top-10 team that plays lockdown defense and struggles offensively. In 2010, the odds-on favorite for that role 15 years later certainly would not have been Sampson.

WSU: The home team was, once again, not happy about its performance. Not the head coach or the players. Greg Woods makes sure you have that coverage and he also delves into what’s plagued the Cougars, not just last night but also the last month or more. … Tyler Tjomsland has the photo gallery. It’s nice to look at the shots which show the upper deck and see it filled. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Washington faced another key game in its quest to qualify for the Big Ten tournament. Rutgers was in Seattle. And won, in overtime. The Huskies’ hopes take a hit. … Oregon State’s regular season is winding down. … Oregon topped Iowa last and seems to have righted itself after a tough stretch. … Both Utah and BYU topped visiting Kansas this past week, and showed off the area’s love of the game. … Boise State showed it is not going away in the Mountain West race, topping league-leading New Mexico at home. … Utah State thanked the Broncos for cutting its deficit to one game after the Aggies rolled over San Jose State. … San Diego State just watched after defeating Fresno State a day earlier. … The Oregon State women’s season is winding down as well. How are they positioned for the WCC tourney? … Oregon had a large lead against Nebraska. But it didn’t last and the Ducks lost in overtime. … Fourth-ranked USC picked up a win over No. 22 Michigan State. … We mentioned Sampson above. His Houston team is atop the Big 12, and atop Jon Wilner’s Mercury News power rankings of the conference. No. 16? That would be Colorado, which is 1-14 in conference play, and just behind Arizona State, 3-12. Wonder how those schools would have done this season if the Pac-12 was still a thing. … Jon also passes along Jeff Metcalfe’s West Coast women’s power rankings. Gonzaga, winners of 13 consecutive games, is ninth, Portland 10th. … In football news, John Canzano is making the rounds of the soon-to-be Pac-12 schools. His first stop is in Boise this week to take the temperature of Bronco fans. … How will Washington pay for the new costs associated with the House settlement? Christian Caple looks into that. … Arizona is adding a fee to its season tickets to help. … Colorado is trying to get the State legislature to change the law so it can pay NIL to players directly. The bill cleared another hurdle. … USC won’t have a spring game this year. It’s becoming a trend among the Power Four. … The SEC and Big Ten met yesterday. What did the two power brokers decide about the CFP? No one really said, though both commissioners stressed they would like the seeding fixed for this upcoming season.

Gonzaga: Theo Lawson, who sat through many a game in Beasley without a lot of company, returned with his computer Thursday night. He has the game story. He also helped the office folks with this recap with highlights. … Jim Meehan focused on the GU star of the game, guard Nolan Hickman. Once again Hickman shot well against WSU. … Jim also has the buzzer beater notebook. … If you missed it above, here’s the link to Tyler’s photo gallery. … The women host Saint Mary’s this evening as their WCC schedule winds down as well. That race leads off a Greg Lee notebook for the week, but Greg’s top story today focuses on GU freshman guard Allie Turner. I watched one of the Zags’ preseason practices this season and Turner’s work ethic, shooting skills and quiet confidence stood out from the first few moments. … Saint Mary’s won its tune-up for Saturday, topping visiting Portland 79-66.

EWU: When Dan Monson took over the men’s basketball program in Cheney, he probably didn’t realize how inexperienced his roster was going to be. It was. Not so much anymore, 26 games into the season. Dan Thompson tells us that’s what Monson credits for the Eagles’ recent surge. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State is still filling open spots on its coaching staff.

Preps: The B schools were centerstage Wednesday night in District basketball play. Dave Nichols was at West Valley for the 2B battles, which included top-seed Colfax falling to Reardan in boys action. Dave has this roundup of all the games. … State wrestling is this weekend at the Tacoma Dome. Madison McCord gets you ready with this feature on U-Hi’s Samuel Thomas. … The News Tribune has a look at the event’s top wrestlers.

Seahawks: The NFL’s salary cap is going to rise more than expected this offseason. That’s a good thing for the Hawks, who are hard up against it. … It may even help them re-sign Ernest Jones IV. … Two more assistant coaches were officially added to the staff Wednesday.

Mariners: Victor Robles is a bundle of energy. For good and bad. … Spring training games start today for a few teams. We get to see the robo-ump system the minor leagues have used for a while.

Kraken: The 4 Nations final is tonight (5, ESPN). Who will win between Canada and the United States? If both teams were at full strength, the U.S. would be a heavy favorite. Neither are. We’ll see.

Sounders: The season began for Seattle with a CONCACAF Champions Cup match on the road against Antigua of Guatemala. And with a 3-1 victory. … The Sounders have a busy tournament schedule this season.

Sonics: The NBA is not moving forward, but it’s time it did. Expansion has to happen, at least in the opinion of Seattle’s fans.

• We are a couple days out but I wanted to let you know there will be no Grip on Sports Saturday morning. Taking the day. The column will be back Sunday on the S-R’s website. Until later …