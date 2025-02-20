A look at Sounders’ projected best starting lineup

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer plans to alter formations this season to help generate scoring. Multiple players have proved to be effective regardless of position and the roster is one of the most talented in club history.

Here’s a look at who’ll likely be in the starting lineup for must-win matches.

Forward: Jordan Morris

Sits two goals behind Raúl Ruidíaz’s club record of 86, across all competitions, but needs more big moments in the biggest games.

Forward: Jesús Ferreira

This trade acquisition is looking for a fresh start after injuries limited him to 22 matches and five goals last year.

Central Attacking Midfielder: Albert Rusnák

A repeat of last season’s club-record 19 assists, across all competitions, is possible if recent injuries are managed.

Left Wingback: Pedro de la Vega

Has the most to prove after injury-riddled debut in 2024 but the playmaker was a preseason highlight.

Right Wingback: Alex Roldan

Workload increase from the formation change should provide more opportunities to dust off past goal-scoring talent from collegiate career.

Defensive midfielder: Cristian Roldan

Most versatile player on the roster, but best in a defensive role to organize the team and start counterattacks.

Defensive midfielder: Obed Vargas

Teenager remains on an upward trajectory after recording a career-high seven assists and 28 starts in MLS competitions last year.

Center back: Nouhou

Team will go far if the heralded lockdown defender can add savvy attacking decisions, maybe even a goal, to his repertoire.

Center back: Jackson Ragen

Earned a lucrative contract and 2024 MLS Defender of the Year nomination, now needs to show consistency and leadership.

Center back: Yeimar

Key reason why the Sounders had one of the best defenses in MLS the past two seasons.

Keeper: Stefan Frei

The 17-year MLS veteran posted double digits in shutouts the past two regular seasons and shows no signs of aging.