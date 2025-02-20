Alter Bridge, Slash rocker Myles Kennedy, of Spokane, sells out the Knit

From staff reports

Spokane’s own Myles Kennedy has sold out his show at the Knitting Factory.

Although born in Boston, Kennedy grew up in Spokane, attending Mead High School and Spokane Falls Community College.

While he has been a member of many bands as a guitarist and vocalist over the course of his career, he is best known for his work with Alter Bridge.

Formed alongside previous members of Creed in 2004, Kennedy holds the positions of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist. The band is known for songs like “Metalingus,” “Watch Over You,” and “The Other Side.”

Starting with his debut solo record in 2010, Kennedy has worked with Slash for multiple albums and has acted as his tour vocalist as well.

Kennedy has released three solo albums, including “The Art of Letting Go” late last year. The 10-track record features songs like “Say What You Want” and “Miss You When You’re Gone.”

Kennedy will play a sold-out show Friday night at the Knitting Factory. He will be joined by Tim Montana and Sons of Silver.