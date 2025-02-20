District 6 roundup: Gonzaga Prep boys win seventh 4A district title in 9 years; Ridgeline girls survive in 3A

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s District 6 boys and girls basketball tournament action.

Boys 4A

Gonzaga Prep 65, Richland 61: Jackson Mott converted a go-ahead three-point play with 25 seconds left and the top-seeded Bullpups (22-2) edged the second-seeded Bombers (22-1) in the district championship game at G-Prep, earning a berth to state.

Gonzaga Prep and Richland entered play ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the state 4A RPI. Gonzaga Prep has won seven of the past nine district titles – five against Richland.

Mott led G-Prep, which led by 10 entering the fourth quarter, with 15 points and nine rebounds, Ryan Carney had 14 points and Hudson Floyd added 13.

Lance Horntvedt led Richland with 20 points and Landen Northrop added 19. The Bombers host Chiawana in a loser-out, winner-to-state game on Saturday.

3A

North Central 77, University 70: The ninth-seeded Wolfpack (17-7) eliminated the sixth-seeded Titans (8-14). Details were unavailable. NC travels to third-seeded Walla Walla in a winner-to-state, loser-out game on Saturday.

2A

West Valley 55, Pullman 48: Nathan Zettle scored 17 points, Noah Willard hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points and the top-seeded Eagles (19-3) beat the visiting second-seeded Greyhounds (16-6) in the district championship game.

West Valley will host a District 5/6 crossover game against Grandview on Saturday for a trip to state; Pullman travels to Prosser for a crossover.

Daniel Kwon led Pullman with 15 points.

1A

Lakeside 46, Medical Lake 42: Adam Edwards scored 16 points and the Eagles (13-9) beat the visiting Cardinals (13-9) in the district second-place game at West Valley HS.

Lakeside hosts a District 5/6 crossover game on Saturday.

Gabe Smith led Medical Lake with 14 points.

Girls 4A

Kamiakin 65, Ferris 45: Aubrey Herrin scored 24 points with 16 rebounds and the fourth-seeded Braves (20-5) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Saxons (9-15).

Kamiakin plays at top-seeded Mead on Saturday in a winner-to-state, loser-out game.

Kayla Jones led Ferris with 15 points and 15 rebounds, Mateia Eschenbacher had 12 points and Abby Colton added 11.

3A

Ridgeline 54, University 48: Madi Crowley scored 19 points, Habiba Adam and Cayce Paske added 13 apiece and the host fourth-seeded Falcons (19-4) came from behind to eliminate the sixth-seeded Titans (11-12).

GSL scoring champ Emma Myers missed the game for Ridgeline with illness.

Ridgeline, which trailed by 10 at the half, hosts fifth-seeded Hermiston (Oregon) in a loser-out, winner-to-state game on Saturday.

McKenzie Handran led U-Hi with 21 points; Sophie Carbajal added 19.

2A

Deer Park 59, Clarkston 37: Brooklyn Coe scored 19 points, Jacey Boesel added 13 points with 12 rebounds and the top-seeded Stags (22-0) beat the visiting second-seeded Bantams (18-5) in the district championship game.

Deer Park, which won a third consecutive district title, hosts a District 5/6 crossover game against Selah on Saturday; Clarkston travels to Prosser in a crossover.

Ryann Combs led Clarkston with seven points.