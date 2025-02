The Coeur d’Alene Resort is hosting an economic forecast session on Feb. 25.

It will feature John Mitchell, who taught economics at Boise State University, and Sam Wolkenhauer, a regional economist for the Idaho Department of Labor.

Mitchell and Wolkenhauer will provide insights into global, national and local economic trends, according to a news release.

The informational session will be held from 7 -9:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.