Mat Classic 36: Mead, University boys hanging around top of team standings after first-day action

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – If Mead is able to claim it’s fourth consecutive boys state wrestling title on Friday night, the Panthers will surely be thanking junior Logan Ullah for a timely spark.

Ullah pulled off a quarterfinal stunner by pinning top-ranked Cole Torres of Bothel, and four other Panthers advanced to the semifinals of the 4A boys tournament at Mat Classic 36 on Thursday at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma.

Ullah, who was ranked 10th in the latest Washington Wrestling Report rankings at 190 pounds, earned a takedown late in the first period to take a 3-1 lead into the second. He chose the down position to start the round before quickly earning a reversal and then the fall at 2 minutes, 42 seconds.

Even with the victory, the Panthers (134.5 points) sit in second place behind defending 4A champions Tahoma (146.5) after the first day.

Other Mead semifinalists are Bodie Slater (106), Kaysic Lundquist (120), James Mason (126) and Braeden Harvey (215). Tahoma will send six to the semis.

Gonzaga Prep also has a pair in the semifinals as defending State 2A champion Israel Acosta (144) and Noah Holman (165) breezed through the first day with a combined three pins, two technical falls and one major decision.

In the 3A boys tournament, University’s Czar Quintanilla continued his quest for a third state title in as many tries, pinning all three of his opponents at 126 to reach the semifinals.

He is joined in the semis by teammate Samuel Thomas as the Titans’ 12 wrestlers scored 144.5 points – good enough for third place behind White River (174.5) and Hermiston, Oregon’s 149.5.

Other Greater Spokane League wrestlers into the semifinals include Maddox Taft (106) and Jayson Bonnett (144) of Mt. Spokane; Braxton Beard (138) and Bayden Beard (190) of Central Valley; and Shadle Park’s Tyson Guzman (157) and Brayden Burgener (175).

• Cheney, University girls impress: After strong district tournament showings, the Cheney and University girls teams continued to perform at a high level on the state’s biggest stage.

University standout Libby Roberts earned pins in nine, 13 and 38 seconds at 110 to reach the 3A girls semifinals – moving her just two wins away from becoming just the fifth girl in state history to win four Mat Classic titles.

Titans teammates Lily Cunningham (100) and Samara Wienstock (140) also reached the semis, where they’re joined by the Cheney duo of Jalisca Holmgren (125) and Paige McGee (130).

Mead also advanced a pair into the semifinals in the 4A girls tournament with Taylor Pascua moving on at 105 and Raenah Smith at 125.

Semifinals and placing matches begin Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome, with finals scheduled to begin for the four tournaments at 6:30 p.m.