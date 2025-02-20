Tara Wallack’s 20 points, 12 rebounds help Washington State beat San Francisco 67-59

From staff reports

PULLMAN — Washington State left a cluster of West Coast Conference rivals disappointed on Thursday.

Tara Wallack totaled 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the Cougars clinched a bye into the quarterfinals of the WCC’s Tournament with a 67-59 win over San Francisco at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU (17-12, 12-6 WCC) remained a game ahead of Oregon State for third place in the conference standings.

The Dons (12-14, 9-8) are tied with Saint Mary’s for fifth. The top four teams are ensured a berth in the WCC Tournament quarterfinals.

Eleonora Villa added 13 points and Charlotte Abraham pitched in 10 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Cougars, who outscored San Francisco 22-12 in the third quarter to take control after trailing 27-26 at halftime.

Luana Leite led San Francisco with 19 points. Freja Werth added 16 points and nine rebounds.