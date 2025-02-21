Bill prohibiting mask mandates heads to Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s desk

By Clark Corbin Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will soon have the final say over whether a bill prohibiting government and school mask mandates to fight the spread of infectious disease will become law.

On Friday, the Idaho Senate voted 27-6 to pass House Bill 32.

If it becomes law, House Bill 32 would prevent the state, cities, counties, school districts, public health districts and government officials in Idaho from mandating that an individual wear a mask or face covering to prevent or slow the spread of an infectious or contagious disease.

There are exceptions in the bill for health care facilities and hospitals, as well as an exception for face shields used to protect workers who are working around hazardous materials or who are welding.

Friday’s vote in the Idaho Senate was nearly along party lines. Only Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, broke ranks with the Republican supermajority to vote against the bill. All Senate Democrats who were present Friday also voted against the bill.

Guthrie said he did not support COVID-19 safety restrictions, but he opposed the bill because it ties the hands of local governments and schools, which he said should be trusted to make decisions at the local level.

The Idaho House of Representatives voted 52-16 to pass the mask bill on Jan. 29.

Once the bill reaches his desk – likely sometime next week – Little will have three options. He can sign it into law, he can allow it to become law without his signature or he can veto it. If Little vetoes the bill, the Idaho Legislature could override the veto with a two-thirds majority vote in both the Idaho Senate and Idaho House.

Under the Idaho Constitution, Little will have five days, Sundays excluded, to act after the signed bill is presented to him. If Little does not act within five days of receiving the bill, it will become law without his signature.