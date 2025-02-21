District 6 basketball: Caleb Grant, Avi West carry Northwest Christian boys to state; Colfax girls eliminate Freeman

Updated Sat., Feb. 22, 2025 at 12:16 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s District 6 boys and girls basketball action.

Boys 2B

Northwest Christian 69, St. George’s 53: Caleb Grant scored 24 points, Avi West added 20 and the second-seeded Crusaders (18-6) eliminated the third-seeded Dragons (13-12) at West Valley High School.

Shawn Jones led St. George’s with 32 points.

Northwest Christian faces Colfax in the third-place game on Saturday, with both teams going to state.

Colfax 75, Liberty 50: Jayce Kelly scored 24 points and the second-seeded Bulldogs (21-3) eliminated the third-seeded Lancers (12-13) at West Valley.

JJ Hodl led Liberty with 19 points.

1B

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 56, Oakesdale 46: Kallen Maioho scored 24 points and the Wildcats (12-8) beat the Nighthawks (14-10) in a winner-to-state, loser-out at Wellpinit High School.

Inchelium 54, Liberty Christian 52: Dakatta Seymour scored 15 points and the Hornets (17-4) eliminated the Patriots (18-11) at Wellpinit. Hunter Cole led Liberty Christian with 18 points.

Garfield-Palouse 62, Valley Christian 42: The Vikings (16-6) eliminated the Panthers (15-12) at Wellpinit. Details were unavailable.

Girls 2B

Colfax 50, Freeman 35: Lola Hennigar scored 19 points and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (13-12) eliminated the top-seeded Scotties (17-6) at West Valley.

Colfax plays Liberty in the district third-place game on Saturday. Taylee Phelps led Freeman with 17 points.

Liberty 50, Davenport 47: Tyla Tiegs scored 23 points and the Lancers (18-7) eliminated the Gorillas (20-4) at West Valley.

Glenna Soliday scored 23 points for Davenport.

1B

Garfield-Palouse 71, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 40: The Vikings (19-3) beat the visiting Wildcats (13-6) at Wellpinit. Both teams qualified for state.

Oakesdale 34, Curlew 24: The third-seeded Nighthawks (18-5) eliminated the sixth-seeded Cougars (11-8) at Wellpinit.