Gonzaga women prepare for ‘emotional’ senior day game against San Francisco

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Usually a team needs little motivation when it comes to Senior Day.

In case it isn’t enough Saturday afternoon for the Gonzaga women’s basketball team, it has an opportunity to even a score. More on that in a moment.

First, the final matchup in McCarthey Athletic Center features a farewell to graduates Yvonne Ejim, Maud Huijbens, Saint Mary’s graduate transfer Tayla Dalton, senior Esther Little and redshirt junior Bree Salenbien.

Head coach Lisa Fortier knows the importance of honoring players whose careers are ending at Gonzaga, but she’s not looking forward to it.

Ejim, Huijbens, Little and Salenbien have essentially played their entire careers together.

Ejim came from Calgary, Alberta, and has rewritten the Gonzaga record book.

It’s not a matter of if but when her number will join Courtney Vandersloot in the McCarthey rafters.

Huijbens of Hilversum, Netherlands, transferred in as a freshman after spending a season at Syracuse.

Little came from Ipswich, England. And Salenbien was the most decorated recruit, a four-star from Adrian, Michigan.

Huijbens and Little were role players until getting the opportunity to start this year. Injuries have kept them in and out of the lineup at times.

Salenbien suffered two of three anterior cruciate ligament injuries at Gonzaga. Until returning from the most recent setback, she had played in just 41 games in her injury-riddled career.

Fortier rewarded Salenbien with her first collegiate start Thursday.

Ejim is a lock to be named West Coast Conference Player of the Year for a second straight season. She also could repeat as WCC Defensive Player of the Year.

On Jan. 18, Ejim broke Gonzaga’s all-time scoring record previously held by Heather Bowman. She is closing in on the unofficial school scoring mark – male or female – set by Drew Timme (2,307). She’s 55 points away. She has scored in double figures in 70 consecutive games.

On Jan. 30, she became the first player in WCC history to have more than 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

She’s on numerous player of the year watch lists. Ejim is averaging a WCC-leading 21.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Huijbens, who missed six games due to a concussion, is averaging 9.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Little is averaging 6.0 rebounds and 26.5 minutes.

Salenbien is averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 16.5 minutes.

Salenbien can return for another season but hasn’t decided what she will do. She graduates with a degree in psychology and a certification in elementary education. Much depends on if she can finish the season healthy.

Dalton missed the nonconference portion of the schedule recovering from stress fractures in a foot brought on by overuse. She’s played in 17 games, starting eight and is averaging 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 24.8 minutes.

Fortier knows it will be an emotional pregame ceremony – especially when it’s time to honor Ejim.

“It’s hard for every senior, but she’s very passionate and an emotional person,” Fortier said of Ejim. “Both her and me are going to have a hard time.”

Fortier pointed out that she and her coaching staff have up to eight years invested in Ejim, Little and Salenbien – based on recruiting each for three years prior to them arriving at Gonzaga.

“That’s a lot of investment in relationship. They’re just like family,” Fortier said. “You’re with them every single day. So it’s going to be rough (Saturday).”

After the ceremony, the Zags (20-8, 15-2 WCC) must turn their attention to San Francisco, a team that upset Gonzaga in a WCC opener on Dec. 19.

“It’s really weird because we haven’t seen San Francisco in so long,” Huijbens said. “We’re a different team and I bet they are as well. It’s going to be challenging.”

As the new kid on the block, Turner has transitioned well with the veterans.

“It’s really sad that I’m only going to get one year with them,” Turner said. “They’re such great people and I wish I could be with them longer. But I’m glad I got at least one year.”