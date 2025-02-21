Mat Classic 36: University’s Czar Quintanilla claims third state title, Mead boys finish second

University's Czar Quintanilla smiles after winning the 126-pound 3A boys title at Mat Classic 36 on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – Czar Quintanilla has been growing tired of the bragging rights his brothers have over him at family dinners.

The University junior and owner of two Mat Classic titles couldn’t quite measure up to the three titles his brothers Izaec or Q’Veli claimed, while his other brother Clai still sits at the head of the table as a four-time champion.

“I’ve always been looking up to my brothers and wanting to be at the level they are at,” Quintanilla said. “It’s really fun to go and chase their goals, but I am ready to be right there with them.”

On Friday in the Tacoma Dome, Czar joined the party.

Quintanilla earned a 7-1 victory over William Ross of Lincoln (Tacoma) to claim the 3A boys 126-pound title to win his third state championship in as many trips during Mat Classic 36.

The victory also keeps alive his dream of joining his brother as a four-time winner.

“The mentality coming into this weekend was just having a lot of confidence in myself and knowing what I bring to the table,” Quintanilla said. “From the beginning of the year to now, I’ve really changed how I approach the sport and it’s paid off.”

The road to a title for Quintanilla was far from easy, including a tough 5-1 win over third-ranked Adonai Garza of Kent Meridian in the semifinals before topping Ross – the defending 126-pound state champion – in the finals.

“Taking the easy way out just doesn’t seem as fun or satisfying for me,” Quintanilla said. “So beating the best just makes it all feel so much better.”

The Titans earned a fourth-place finish with 183.5 points. White River edged Hermiston (Oregon) for the 3A team title.

Quintanilla’s victory was just one of a string of strong performances from Greater Spokane League 3A wrestlers.

Mt. Spokane’s Jayson Bonnett won the 144-pound title via a third-period pin, and Shadle Park’s Brayden Burgener claimed the 175-pound crown with an 8-4 decision over White River’s Luke Lisherness.

“I’ve gone from eighth to third to now becoming a champion in my senior year, and it’s really been a chip on my heart and shoulder this whole year to get this win,” Burgener said.

For Bonnett, the win comes after a third-place finish last year and a second-place spot in 2023. He also becomes the third Wildcat in as many years to bring home a title, joining Jarom Liljenquist (2023) and Brendan Hughes (2024).

Mead wrestlers look on at one of their teammates matches during the 4A, 3A boys and girls championship matches at Mat Classic 36 on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

“I got taken down early in the final, but I knew I had more in my gas tank than he did and that paid off in the end,” Bonnett said. “Once he chose the down position in the third, I knew I could execute what I wanted to do, and I was able to get that pin and finally my title.”

In 4A, Mead’s quest for a fourth consecutive state title came up just a bit short, but coach Phil McLean said the result takes nothing away from his team’s hard work this weekend.

“Start of the season to now, I think these guys might be my most hard-working group and they pushed it all the way to the end,” McLean said.

The Panthers finished with 219.5 points, 6.5 points behind two-time 4A champion Tahoma.

Mead didn’t walk away empty-handed, though, as junior Kaysic Lundquist won his second state title in as many years with a 12-1 major decision over Sunnyside’s Samuel Valencia in the 120 final.

“Kaysic just gets better every single day,” McLean said. “It starts in the practice room and translates to the biggest moments. He just has massive upside and will only get better.”

Lundquist wasn’t the only 4A GSL wrestler to get his second title. Gonzaga Prep’s Israel Acosta made it two in a row at 144 after winning his first title last year with Pullman. Acosta claimed a 10-1 victory over Union’s Noah Koyama.

• Earlier on Friday, the tournaments for 2A, 1A and 2B/1B boys, along with the 2A and 1A/2B/1B girls began and were wrestled to the quarterfinal rounds.

The top-scoring teams from the area in each tournament through the first day are West Valley (2A boys, seventh); Lakeside (1A boys, 10th); Freeman (2B/1B boys, sixth); Deer Park (2A girls, 16th); and Republic-Curlew (1A/2B/1B girls, 10th).

Wrestling will continue in the remaining five tournaments Saturday morning with finals scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.