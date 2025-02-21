Spokane youth soccer coach remembered as ‘genuine’ man who loved to help children, entrepreneurs

A 40-year-old man who died one week ago in a central Washington car crash was a Spokane youth soccer coach who loved helping athletes and entrepreneurs in the Hispanic community achieve their dreams.

Ivan Torres, of Spokane, lost control of the car he was driving in the early morning hours of Feb. 15 on state Route 281, not far from Interstate 90, according to Washington State Patrol. The car hit a hay bale retaining wall and came to rest on its top in a tow yard in George, Washington.

Torres, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, troopers said.

“To those privileged to know him, Ivan was more than just a name; he represented dedication, positive change, and kindness,” a news release from Nuestras Raíces Centro Comunitario states. “He was a man who embodied the belief that anything is possible with passion and determination … His legacy now stands as a testament to overcoming obstacles and achieving greatness, particularly within our Hispanic and Latino communities.”

Torres served as director of finance of Nuestras Raíces, a Spokane nonprofit founded by the Hispanic Business Professional Association, and was director of economic development of the organization’s Éxito Business Center. He was also the CEO, director and coach of Union Fútbol Club de Spokane, a soccer program under Nuestras Raíces that ensured underserved children in the community received free soccer lessons, according to the release.

Torres also coached at Washington East Surf Soccer Club, a team Saint George’s School senior Savanna Briceño played for as a youth.

Briceño said Torres coached her once a week from about 9 to 11 years old when she was a member of Washington East.

Briceño, who will play soccer at Eastern Washington University starting this fall, said Torres was extremely passionate and knowledgeable about the game, but was “calm, cool and collected” at the same time, making everyone around him feel loved. Torres instilled the love he had for the game in the athletes he coached, she said.

“Ivan and (his brother) Eloy (Velasco) created an environment that really fostered development, which is something that U.S. soccer and children and youth really, really need,” Briceño said.

She said Torres had the ability to see and hone players’ strengths. Briceño said she wanted to be like soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo, so she would practice creative moves like his under Torres’ guidance.

“He accommodated each player, and at the same time made every kid there around him better,” Briceño said.

She said she looked up to Torres as a Mexican-American soccer player and was inspired by his work in Spokane’s Latino community.

“He just really embodies the leader that I want to be,” Briceño said.

She said she will miss his authenticity, calling him an “extremely genuine human being.”

Torres also got to know members of United Soccer League Spokane.

Reilly Harnetiaux, director of sporting and community engagement for USL Spokane, said she met Torres when she started working for USL Spokane in 2023. She was connecting with Spokane youth organizations and clubs, like Union Fútbol Club and Washington East Surf, when she crossed paths with Torres.

“He was somebody who right away was the most welcoming presence possible,” Harnetiaux said.

He invited Harnetiaux and other USL Spokane personnel, like Velocity and Zephyr players, to local soccer games and practices, she said.

“His energy is the reason that I think he was so incredible at his job,” she said. “He was able to laugh and make soccer fun and make soccer welcoming and inviting.”

Harnetiaux said 10% of all sales on the new Zephyr jersey will go to Union Fútbol Club de Spokane in honor of Torres. She said USL Spokane will also honor Torres at Velocity and Zephyr home openers next month.

“He was a phenomenal human, so hopefully we can serve his memory and do him justice this year,” she said.

Renato Bustamante, Velocity assistant coach, said he and Torres “naturally connected” because of their love for soccer and their Hispanic backgrounds. Bustamante said Torres’ willingness to selflessly serve youth soccer for years speaks volumes about him as a person.

“He also had a natural charisma about him that made people want to listen to him, want to follow him and want to be led by him,” Bustamante said.

Torres invested his heart into helping others realize their dreams and never hesitated to help, whether through small acts of kindness or simply taking a moment to ask about someone’s day, according to Nuestras Raíces.

“His efforts helped many Hispanic and Latino community members achieve their dreams by supporting their entrepreneurial endeavors, helping them to open a business and always thinking in ways and resources to (help) support his Hispanic and Latino community,” the release said. “Ivan’s humility and respect were evident in every interaction, leaving everyone he met with newfound wisdom.”

Torres leaves behind his wife and three children, according to a tribute posted on Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory.

“Ivan was, simply put, the best man to exist,” the tribute says. “His family was always first. His love was immeasurable, his impact unforgettable.”